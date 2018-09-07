Meghan Markle Is The ‘Best Thing’ That Has Ever Happened To Prince Harry, According To Prince Charles

Meghan has charmed not just royals fans, but also the all-important father-in-law.

Joining a new family after getting married can be stressful, not everyone gets along with their in-laws and you never know if the family dynamic will work out. Luckily for Meghan Markle her father-in-law, Prince Charles, only has the nicest things to say about her. That comes on the heels of the Duchess’ own father embarrassing her through numerous unsanctioned interviews, so it’s good to know Meghan has a solid support system in place.

According to an insider, Meghan and Prince Charles have formed a good relationship. After all, Charles was the one that walked Meghan down the aisle on her wedding day. This is what the source said about what Charles thinks about his new daughter-in-law, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

“[Prince Charles] has been very supportive of Meghan and everything she is going through with her own father… He’s got a real soft spot for her and thinks she’s the best thing to have happened to Harry.”

That’s quite the compliment and Prince Harry is likely to agree with his Dad, considering he’s been looking mighty happy these days. And as for Prince Charles, it looks like he opened up to his daughter-in-law during the amazing royal wedding, which was a “turning point” for their bond.

Meanwhile, rumors have been swirling that Prince Charles doesn’t have a good relationship with his sons Harry and William, detailed People. However, his office has denied the claims made by The Daily Beast. These claims included bombshells like the following.

“They are very different people and they just don’t get on. It’s as simple as that… They rarely see each other outside of official business.”

The publication also said that Charles hates how his sons emote about Princess Diana’s death.

Prince Charles’ office, on the other hand, has slammed these claims as a “total fabrication.” The Daily Beast added that “The palace almost never comments on the personal lives and relations of its principal characters, and the palace declined to comment on a detailed e-mail request for this story sent by the Daily Beast.”

And indeed, the palace really doesn’t make private statements often about the royals. One of the exceptions to the rule included a statement confirming Harry’s relationship status with Meghan in November 2016. This also included a strong message to those who were spreading racist and sexist messaging.

And regardless of the press’ claims, Prince Harry gave a passionate speech in May during a patronage celebration for Charles’ 70th birthday.