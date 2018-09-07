‘Big Brother’ Lovebirds Jeff Schroeder And Jordan Lloyd Welcome Baby No. 2

The CBS sweethearts had a 'chill' delivery with a cool soundtrack.

Another Big Brother baby has been born. Big Brother alums Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd have welcomed their second child together–and the birth was accompanied by a pretty cool soundtrack.

The season 11 lovebirds, who secretly married in 2016, took to Instagram to announce the arrival of son Layton Sarti Schroeder. Jeff captioned a photo of the proud parents and their baby boy with the newborn’s stats. The baby weighed in at 8 pounds, 7 ounces and will be the little brother to the couple’s toddler son, Lawson.

Fans of the cute couple were along for Jordan’s labor ride. A few hours before the birth, Jeff posted an Instagram video that showed the two in the hospital, telling fans, “It’s going down.”

Jordan later shared with fans that she was happy to try for a vaginal birth two years after undergoing a C-section with Lawson.

‘So happy I’m getting a chance to try a Vbac & being in the moment,” Jordan captioned an Instagram video. “I’m laughing now but these contractions are starting to get intense & it’s just the beginning!” In the video, Jordan revealed she was two centimeters dilated.

After baby Layton was born, Jordan shared photos to Instagram and revealed that she had a very “chill” delivery the second time around.

“Everything went so smoothly & baby Layton came into this world while Bob Marley ‘Could You Be Loved’ was playing in the background. Couldn’t have asked for a more chill delivery,” the Big Brother winner wrote.

Jeff Schroder and Jordan Lloyd met while filming the 11th season of Big Brother in 2009 where they had a fun, flirty relationship. Jordan won the season (and the $500,000 grand prize) and the couple went on to compete on The Amazing Race and the all-stars season of Big Brother before Jeff proposed to Jordan in the Big Brother backyard during a cameo on the CBS reality show in Season 16.

The CBS live feeds reportedly went down as Schroeder popped the question to his longtime love, and while the cast members of the summertime reality show were present for the proposal, fans of the show didn’t know what was up until Jeff explained later via Twitter.

“Why are the live feeds off…Maybe cause of this…SHE SAID YES!” Schroeder tweeted shortly after he popped the question.

In 2016, the lovebirds, who had seemingly been planning their wedding, announced that not only had they already secretly married, but they were expecting their first child later that year.

Big Brother’ s 20th season is currently airing on CBS.