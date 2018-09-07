Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Poses Nude In Full Body Black-And-White Pic On Instagram

Candice Swanepoel posed nude in a full body photo on Instagram.

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel went completely nude in her latest Instagram photo in a teaser for the cover of a new art book called Angels by Russell James. The book is being released tomorrow, and it’s not going to be an ordinary book. It’ll have a limited edition run with only 1,000 copies, and there are few details available about it online. It looks like it’ll feature 10 girls, according to the photo posted on the book’s website.

In the photo, Candice poses nude and has her right arms wrapped around her body, as her left hand rests on her head. Her hair is down, and obscures parts of her face, leaving just her eyes, nose and mouth peeking through. The model is on her toes, and the black-and-white photo covers all of her most private parts tastefully with strategic lighting. The model announced the release of the book in the captions, and ended the message with a shout-out to her parents.

“Sorry dad and Thanks mom for putting me in ballet class.”

Candice has talked about how ballet has helped her in the past with her modeling career because it taught her how to understand her body, detailed AZ Central.

“I studied ballet when I was growing up. It has helped a lot with modeling because I think about all parts of my body, from my fingers to my toes.”

And that makes perfect sense, because modeling requires people to be aware of every part of their body and facial features in order to take a great, stand-out photo.

The model was recently spotted at the book launch for the Angels book, according to the Daily Mail. She wore a chic black dress with a stark “v” neckline and some silver button details by her wrists. The dress was also off-the-shoulder and form-fitting, but the sleeves added some dimension with some playful poufs. Candice’s shoes were also something to talk about, as they only had straps on her ankles, leaving her foot bare. It gave her the look of almost floating. The model wore her hair pulled back in a tight braid, and wore no accessories other than some small gold hoop earrings.

Swanepoel also posted photos of the red carpet on her Instagram, including a close-up of her face that showed off her gorgeous makeup. Fans of course loved this picture too, saying that she looked perfect and beautiful.

There were plenty of other celebrities at the event, along with tons of Angels. This included Alessandra Ambrosio, Jasmine Tookes, and Romee Strijd.