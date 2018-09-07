Prince Williams Spends The Day At The Great of Exhibition of the North

The Duke of Cambridge took the time to stop by The Great Exhibition of the North, a 3-month showcase of art, culture, design, and innovation.

Prince William often stops by places or drops into events that he thinks are noteworthy. His presence will always cause buzz around whatever he does or wherever he goes, and so the events that he spends his time out are ones that he feels are worthy of his recognition. The Great Exhibition of the North was graced by His Grace, the Duke of Cambridge, this Friday so that William could participate in celebrating the North of England’s pioneering spirit.

The team behind The Great Exhibition have a simple vision: to celebrate the contributions of innovators in many different fields and throughout history. What do these innovators have in common? They are all from the North of England.

“The Exhibition is a three-month celebration of the North of England’s pioneering spirit and the impact of our inventors, artists and designers. It’s a chance to show how our innovative spirit has shaped the world and is building the economy of tomorrow,” the team explained.

Meant to be one of the biggest events of the year in all of England, it is no surprise that William stopped by to pay his respects and celebrate the contributions of his citizens. The Great Exhibition will feature performances, magic shows, exhibits, innovative displays, artwork, and more, dedicated to showing off what those from the North of England have achieved as well as the long term effects of those achievements.

“This is a game-changing moment when we will share with each other and the rest of the world just how ingenious, imaginative and inventive our people are. It’s an opportunity to change perceptions of the North and to turn the page on a new chapter of our dramatic story of innovation,” the team behind the Exhibition continued.

Another important aspect of the Great Exhibition is that it is almost entirely free to the public. This is so that people from all place and walks of life can learn about and celebrate the impact the North has had on England, the UK, and the entire world.

While at the Exhibition, Prince William got to experience several different exhibits. One was a mixed immersion experience where he got to watch a performance by the Philharmonia Orchestra through virtual reality. He also took time to color and draw with some of his country’s youngest citizens in a hands on, kid friendly activity within the Exhibition.

“Such a lovely Prince and a marvelous future King,” wrote the Crown Chronicle of his sweet moment with the children.