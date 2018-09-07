Heidi Klum And Tim Gunn Ditch ‘Project Runway,’ And Fans Wonder If There’s A Point To The Show Anymore

The amazing "Project Runway" show is coming to an end as we know it, and fans are shocked.

Project Runway has become an iconic show for up-and-coming designers, spawning the careers of some of the greatest in the industry. This has included Christian Siriano from Season 4, who has dressed some of the most well-known female celebrities like Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Michelle Obama. Season 5 winner Leanna Marshall has become a renowned gown-maker, with her pieces gracing huge magazines like National Geographic and Elle, according to TV Over Mind. And that’s just two of the many talented people who have gained experience and fame through the show.

But even more so than the talented designers that have graced the show, the entire process seems to hinge on mentor Tim Gunn who’s well-loved by designers and fans alike. Also, Heidi Klum has been an iconic part of Project Runway alongside Gunn for 16 seasons straight. And not only that, the show is losing Zac Posen, who became an integral part of the judging panel. This leaves just Nina Garcia at the judge’s seat, leaving fans wondering if there’s even a point to the show anymore, according to the Hollywood Life.

Heidi and Tim are apparently jetting over to Amazon Prime Video for a new show of their own

After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying 'Auf Wiedersehen' to Project Runway, a show I was honored to host and help create. I'm incredibly proud of the show & it'll always have a special place in my heart. So excited that @TimGunn and I are partnering with Amazon for a new show! pic.twitter.com/cXNUMBmlpF — Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) September 7, 2018

This is what Tim had to say about leaving Project Runway.

“I am grateful to Project Runway for putting me on a path I never, in my wildest dreams, thought my career would take me!… I am so proud to have been a part of the groundbreaking process that showcased talented young designers as never before.”

Tim also added how excited he is about the new venture with Heidi on Amazon, which the model echoed in her statement.

Zac Posen added that “Working alongside Heidi, Nina and Tim as a judge for six seasons of Project Runway was one of the greatest experiences of my career.” And indeed, the show gave these famous designers and judges a chance for fans around the world to get to know them too, which had never been possible before.

Bravo can't make it work! #ProjectRunway mainstays Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are leaving the franchise for a new Amazon fashion project ???? https://t.co/iZBWEwqINI — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 7, 2018

The departure of these main cast members has left fans wondering who could possibly fill their spots. On the other hand, fans have seen how the show could go on without Heidi and Tim during Project Runway All Stars, which feature past contestants from Project Runway.