Zayn Malik Shares Instagram Post Showing Yolanda Hadid Glowing Over His GQ Cover Shot

After posing for his GQ cover shot for the July 2018 issue, it appears that Zayn Malik — real name Zain Javadd Malik — has rekindled the flame of an old fan in the form of his girlfriend’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. According to Seventeen, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid had a two month hiatus earlier this year, beginning in March, that was seemingly resolved almost as quick as it came, with the pair cuddling up for a photo shoot shared to social media in June.

A heartfelt pair of passages proclaiming their love and respect for the time they had spent together marked their split in March, which was apparently a sign that something could in fact bring them back together. Which, according to all sources, they have. Now, Gigi’s mother and big-time Zayn fan — Yolanda Hadid — has popped up on Malik’s Instagram feed showing off his front-page appearance for the men’s fashion magazine.

Looking to be in a small curiosity shop or travel goods store, Yolanda Hadid is pictured in a close-up, holding the glossy magazine next to her face, smiling slightly. The former model and star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is shown wearing a pair of smoky gray aviators with slight frames, a rust-colored soft-collared jacket, and natural makeup.

According to Zayn Malik’s GQ cover story, the former One Direction member and current star of his own meteoric rise to fame in a solo career is one cool customer. Smoking Marlboro Lights and acknowledging a penchant for “partaking in the herb” — an adroit reference to cannabis — GQ portrays Malik as a reluctant rocker who is uncomfortable around crowds and with the endless stream of attention that he has gathered in the eight years since he first became a household name on The X Factor.

His long-term relationship with model Gigi Hadid has often had her mother taking to the media to gush about the man her daughter chose to date. In an interview with The Daily Mail, Yolanda Hadid described Zayn Malik as someone very dear to her and to her daughter both, a man who was as close as family to her.

“He’s a beautiful human being from Bradford, England. He’s from the same background that I’m from, him and I get along great and he’s like a son to me. It’s all good. He has no family here and he’s so far away so I understand that life because I lived that life. I think that I’m just a momma to him.”

When Gigi and Zayn — or “Zigi” as celebrity watchers have taken to naming the couple — announced their split earlier this year, Yolanda Hadid appeared to take it in stride despite a likely sense of disappointment. According to InStyle, Yolanda offered some noncommittal advice and support for both parties at the time, and is now apparently back behind them both as they move on together following their very brief time apart.

The Instagram share has gathered over 312,000 hearts in less than an hour since the post went live on the social media service.