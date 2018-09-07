The former 'Baywatch' star reportedly thinks he should spend more time with his twins says 'PageSix'

It sounds like the party is over for Pamela Anderson and her beau of over one year, French soccer star Adil Rami. Anderson, 51, is planning on remaining in France for now as she has been training for the French version of Dancing With the Stars.

PageSix says that a source close to Anderson believes that the Baywatch star broke things off so that Rami, 32, could spend more time with his two-year-old twins. Anderson has been living with Rami in the French Riviera.

“After spending this past week with Adil’s cute [2-year-old] twin sons … it broke Pam’s heart that he doesn’t see them enough, as he should, so she’s moving out.”

The blonde bombshell thinks that if she is out of the picture, the World Cup winner might have a shot with the mother of his children.

“Pamela feels she is the reason Adil doesn’t spend enough time with his children. She is removing herself from his life so he can do the right thing and be with his kids. It’s a selfless move by Pamela, a true romantic — and she is heartbroken. Adil has difficulty balancing his life with Pamela and what should be a healthy relationship with his ex, the mother of his children.”

The friend says that Anderson is doing the best for Adil Rami because she believes that children need their dad full-time. As the mother of two sons herself, she has a better perspective on this topic.

“It’s typical of Pamela to sacrifice for her love. This is about his happiness and the sake of his sons. They need him more than her. She knows he’ll thank her one day.”

Anderson has asked for privacy saying she wants to focus on Dancing With The Stars, saying it’s “great therapy for her … for now, she wants her privacy to process her emotions.”

Pamela Anderson does have a lot of experience being in the middle of strained relationships between fathers and sons with her own ex, Tommy Lee and their son Brandon.

Back in March, Tommy Lee and son Brandon got into a physical altercation which led to the police being called. Anderson defended Brandon in the media which caused Tommy Lee to react publicly.

“Think she’d find something new to discuss instead of rehashing old s*** but I guess she has nothing else going on & needs attention. Signed, ‘The Abuser’ (who she texts every day & asks for me back).”

Things have since cooled off, but Anderson does not want to be what divides Adil Rami and his twins.