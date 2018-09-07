Omarosa Thinks She Knows Who The Mystery White House Op-Ed Writer Is

"This op-ed is very similar to the style and communication that comes out of his shop."

Omarosa Manigault Newman, the former White House aide who has been a thorn in the side of the Trump administration these past few weeks with her damning revelations about the Trump White House, thinks she knows who’s behind an anonymous New York Times op-ed piece about the administration.

As MSN reports, Omarosa shares the opinion of various internet sleuths, saying that she believes the writer of the damning editorial about the Trump White House is none other than Vice President Mike Pence.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a theory going around the internet is that Pence wrote the anonymous editorial, in which the writer claims to be part of an in-house resistance movement aimed at thwarting Donald Trump. The theory descends from the writer’s use of the word “lodestar,” which Pence has been known to use in his own writings and speeches.

Omarosa didn’t mention the word “lodestar,” but she did say that the writing style, and clues within the editorial, match up with what she knows about Mike Pence – or at least, whoever writes Mike Pence’s speeches.

“I went back through my emails and some of the documents that came out of the vice president’s office, and I have to tell you, this op-ed is very similar to the style and communication that comes out of his shop.”

Several West Wing officials reportedly suspect anti-Trump op-ed writer came from Mike Pence's office https://t.co/QIBv0czl3l pic.twitter.com/OcbLSxgfjp — Newsweek (@Newsweek) September 7, 2018

She also pointed out that the writer dropped a clue about having their own designs on the Oval Office and claims that Pence himself wants Trump’s job.

“The clue is in the op-ed of when it says, ‘no matter how this will end,’ meaning that they’re anticipating it may end impeachment, it may end in him not being reelected, but it gives clues in that particular line for me.”

Omarosa isn’t the only person connected to the Trump White House who thinks the mystery writer may be Pence. As Newsweek reports, several unnamed White House insiders think it was Pence. Similarly, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi also thinks Pence is the guy.

“That was my first thought.”

Pence, for his part, has denied being the mystery writer, both through a spokesman and speaking on his own behalf. He’s said that whoever wrote the piece is “gutless” and should resign; he also notes that he puts his own name to anything he writes.

Meanwhile, Twitter user Jennifer Wright dug up an old opinion piece that appears to have been written by Pence and notes that Pence’s writing style appears to be a bit more simplistic in nature than that of the anonymous Times writer.

I have read Mike Pence's Mulan review, so I'm pretty sure he's not capable of writing that NYT piece pic.twitter.com/hhTSv66RzB — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) September 6, 2018

Of course, it bears noting that many politicians – especially those as senior as Mike Pence – have writers working for them and often publish or speak someone else’s words.