Jim Carrey Says He Will Keep Making Caricatures Of Donald Trump, Compares Administration To A ‘Rabid Dog’

Like so many others, Jim Carrey is not holding back with his thoughts on the president.

Throughout his administration, there have been many people in the celebrity world and beyond who have been critical of President Donald Trump. Many have been blocked by him on Twitter and he refuses to listen to any derogatory comments that others may have to say. Jim Carrey is one of those celebrities who oppose Trump and aside from calling the current administration a “rabid dog,” the comedian is also making his feelings known with scathing caricatures.

When Carrey broke onto the scene, he was very well known for pushing the boundaries and limits to put a smile on the faces of the audience. He would often take things a little too far before reeling it back in to get to a place where everything was acceptable.

The overly outspoken actor is making sure that his words and feelings are known to everyone, and as reported by USA Today, he’s doing it with caricatures. Carrey has been drawing these caricatures which represent and beat down Donald Trump and his entire administration.

He started doing his drawings of Trump back in 2016 and one was even published in a magazine right before the presidential election. Now, he’s doing them regularly and sharing them with his close to 18 million followers on Twitter.

Putin plants his flag firmly in American soil. pic.twitter.com/xDl78vBrg8 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) July 16, 2018

Not only is he drawing the caricatures of Trump and his constituents, but he’s tweeting them out with messages as well. The small bits of text present Carrey’s thoughts while the drawings bring so much more.

Manafort, GUILTY! Cohen, GUILTY! Flynn, Guilty! Gates, Guilty! What’s happening to All the Best People? “Ladies and Gentlemen! Children of all ages! Can the Great Spewdini spew enough lies to escape the straight-jacket of his un-Presidented criminality?” pic.twitter.com/qLiaEDfsuA — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 21, 2018

As of now, Carrey has already created more than 150 drawings and he isn’t going to be slowing down at all. Some of them are overly humorous while some have a clear message behind them, and then, of course, there are those which are a bit more crude and crass.

Over time, Carrey has gone after others such as Vladimir Putin, Rudolph Giuliani, Mike Pence, Sean Hannity, and anyone else associated with Trump’s administration. He’s made it perfectly clear that Americans need to remain united even though the political side of things has created a complete divide.

Jim Carrey wants people to know what he thinks about the current administration, but he doesn’t hold it against any of the voters as reported by Irish Examiner.

“And this administration is a rabid dog and it’s turning us upside down. And, as far as I’m concerned, it’s as obvious as the nose on your face, you know? “But people have made these elections, and politics in general, who they are. And it’s not who you are. “You can make a bad decision about a candidate. It’s not who you are. It doesn’t mean you’re dumb. It doesn’t mean you’re different.”

Jim Carrey isn’t the first celebrity to come down hard on President Donald Trump, and he certainly isn’t going to be the last. Comparing the current administration to a “rabid dog” is one thing as that is a single comment which will pass quickly. As for the caricatures? Those are quite scathing and will continue to have life on the Internet forever and Carrey is going to make sure there is plenty of material for others to see.