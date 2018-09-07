Kim Kardashian Shares Sunny Beach Bikini Shot On Instagram

Kim Kardashian bared her beach-season body to the rays of the sun and the cooling touch of the surf in her most recent photograph shared to popular social media platform Instagram. With one hand planted firmly in the crisp white sand, buried beneath the fine grains, the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians looked poised and collected — the very picture of a celebrity.

Kim K. is shown sporting nothing but a slight string bikini in a lovely light green shade. High-waisted to accentuate her famous waistline and captivatingly curvaceous figure, the reality television starlet’s swimsuit leaves little to the imagination — much to the delight of her fans and followers online. She is backgrounded by a fine sandy beach, flat and immaculate, and ocean water that is so pristine that it is entirely clear and eminently inviting.

In the Instagram snapshot, the main star of her eponymous show shows off a dress-casual hairstyle befitting her sunny surroundings — tight braids flowing into a long ponytail that disappears behind her shoulders. Completing the look is a pair of designer sunglasses bearing a single lens and a decidedly 1980s aesthetic — with a thick and chunky white frame holding the long shaded lens in place. The shades rest casually on her nose, showing off those signature sculpted eyebrows.

The sizzling photo has drawn a great deal of attention in the hour that has elapsed since having been posted, attracting over 745,000 likes and innumerable positive comments complimenting the woman who once famously “broke the internet” with a particularly scandalous set of photos. It would seem that Kim Kardashian knows she is being seductive and provocative with this latest Instagram post, captioning the image with a coy “I’ll just leave this right here…”

This is not the first appearance of the light green bikini, with Kim K. having shared another picture just yesterday in the same swimsuit. She was joined in this particular frame by her friend Larsa Pippen — wife to famous Chicago Bulls alumni Scottie Pippen. The pair appears to be having fun, the picture bearing some post-production filters that lend the image a somewhat retro look.

The world-famous celebrity has been sharing a number of beach shots lately, with a rather endearing photograph of her 2-year-old son Saint West having captured the public’s attention just a few days ago, according to The Daily Mail. Simply captioning the adorable image of her son with an “OMG” spaced out with heart emojis in between each letter of the acronym, it would seem that Kim Kardashian is very proud of her eldest son.