Trump’s Failure To Pronounce The Word ‘Anonymous’ Twice At Montana Rally Is Cracking Up The Internet

Trump just slurred through.

Donald Trump has once again become the subject of mockery online following his failure to pronounce the word “anonymous” twice during a Thursday night rally in Montana.

Trump was speaking about the “anonymous” senior White House official who penned the explosive New York Times op-ed which accused the president of continuing “to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic.” The writer launched a scathing attack on Trump’s leadership style, calling it “impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective.”

In response, Trump called it an act of “treason” and was attempting to bash NYT for publishing the “anonymous” piece in front of his supporters Thursday night when he failed to pronounce the word. He tried to repeat it but failed again, and so just slurred through the word.

“The latest act of resistance is the op-ed published in the failing New York Times by an anonymous, really anonymous, gutless coward. He was, nobody knows who the hell he is, or she, although they put he, but probably that’s a little disguise, that means it’s she, but for the sake of our national security, the New York Times should publish his name at once. I think their reporters should go and investigate who it is. That would actually be a good scoop.”

Not surprisingly, the internet was quick to pounce on it, with TPM‘s Josh Marshall being among the first ones to upload a clipping from the rally on his Twitter account. The clip soon went viral, with more than 15k likes within a few hours of it having been made public.

Watch it here.

What happened here when President Trump tried twice to pronounce "anonymous"? pic.twitter.com/nwSNnQuKfm — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 7, 2018

Twitter mocked the president for not being able to pronounce a multi-syllabic word in ingenious ways, from creating mash-up muppet videos to crafting out memes, before we could bat an eyelid.

Trump struggling to pronounce anonymous, settles on "Anomanous." — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) September 7, 2018

This is not the first time that Trump has struggled to pronounce words during a speech. He famously slurred through a speech he gave in Israel in December of last year, while there were quite a few instances of him swallowing his words during the 2016 campaign rallies. His slurring had initially elicited concerns about his health, but now they seem to merely invite sarcasm and mockery.

One example of that was the renewed viewership that a video from his campaign trail in early 2016 received after Trump’s Montana clip went viral. In March 2016, Trump had boasted about knowing the “best words” because he is “Ivy-League educated,” but judging from his slurring last night, it far from seems the case.