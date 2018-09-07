Emily Ratajkowski Tells-All About Her Diet & How She Achieves Her Ultra-Toned Body

In an answer to recent criticism about her weight, she says her diet is definitely not an endless parade of salads.

Emily Ratajkowski’s fans recently expressed concern about whether or not the actress is following a healthy diet plan after she posted a revealing Instagram photo. In the image, Ratajkowski showed off a completely flat stomach that appeared to be devoid of even an ounce of body fat. Some of the commenters took a subtle approach by saying things such as “are you losing weight?” But many were much more direct with their concerns and, in some cases, criticism. For example, one Instagram user wrote, “You are sick woman! Go get something to eat!”

With her toned, skinny body and signature good looks, it’s easy to believe that Emily Ratajkowski must be living on nothing more than salads and constant exercise, but the star swears that’s not the case. Women’s Health investigated the matter closely, and they found ample evidence that Ratajkowski eats a diverse diet filled with carbohydrates, sweets, and meat.

A typical breakfast in Emily Ratajkowski’s world consists of a cup of coffee, along with either a pastry, toast, yogurt, or granola. Because she “craves iron,” Ratajkowski likes to put meat on her lunchtime salad. Alternatively, she’ll chow down on a sandwich that contains meat and greens. Later in the day, she enjoys socializing over sushi, Italian, Thai, or Indian food. When she gets a hankering for food in between meals, she typically turns to a cup of juice made with beets and turmeric. Every so often, she even noshes on a sugary cupcake.

There’s nothing on her daily menu that hints at any type of fad or starvation diet, so how does the 27-year-old stay so trim? According to Elle, the star focuses on keeping her diet balanced, and she also watches the amount of sugar and salt that she consumes. To help keep herself on track, Ratajkowski does a lot of her own cooking.

Harper’s Bazaar characterized the model’s approach to health and wellness as “self-care” instead of “intense and restrictive.” In other words, Ratajkowski prioritizes her mental and physical well-being without sticking to any type of strict workout routine and diet. Instead, she indulges in activities and meals that are healthy but also nourishing to the soul. A prime example is her decision to go hiking instead of hitting the gym. A weekly yoga class also helps her keep her perfectly sculpted body in great shape.

Reuters pointed out that there may be one other explanation for Ratajkowski’s envy-worthy body: the skinny gene. People who have this chromosome duplication are genetically pre-disposed to being extremely thin. It’s unknown if this is the true reason for Emily Ratajkowski’s flat stomach, but one thing’s for certain; she definitely isn’t putting a lot of time and energy into working out and eating salads.