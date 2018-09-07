Kathie Lee Gifford Claps Back At Skinny Shamers: ‘I Am Thrilled To Be So Fit, So Healthy And So Happy’

Kathie Lee Gifford is sick of being skinny shamed and she isn’t afraid to let everyone know it.

Yesterday, the TV personality took time to set the record straight on her weight after receiving messages that she was “too thin” on The Today Show With Kathie Lee and Hoda. During the broadcast, the 65-year-old decided that enough is enough and she took the opportunity to stick up for herself in a statement to viewers on her hit show.

“There are so many people now who say in writing, ‘Oh you’re so skinny now, you’re too skinny. Are you sick?’ all that kind of thing. And I think I’ll just put it out there — I am so happy. I am thrilled to be so fit, so healthy and so happy and so hopeful. Sue me! Sue me if that bothers you.”

Gifford went on to explain that she recently shot a motion picture that she herself wrote, that is based on a widowed woman like herself, and in the movie, she plays a runner. So, she explained to viewers that part of the reason why she has slimmed down is that she recently got into really good shape for her role in the film. She also explained that doctors gave her a clean bill of health recently.

“I’ve had three doctors appointments in the last two weeks. [I’m] healthier than I’ve ever been in my entire life,” she told viewers. “More fit, happier, more excited. I’m doing work ten times what I did when I was in my 20s, and if that’s upsetting to people they have to look at themselves, why it’s upsetting to them. The real people in my life, the ones who’s opinions actually matter, are thrilled for me. Everybody else — their opinion doesn’t matter.”

Gifford then went on to point out the “double standard” between men and women when they take a movie role. She compared herself to actor Robert DeNiro, saying that when he gains or loses weight for a role, he doesn’t get shamed for it, he gets applauded for his “craft.” And to end her message, Gifford told viewers that there’s no need to worry about her because she is doing just fine right now.

According to IMDB.com, Gifford’s upcoming film titled Then Came You is in post-production. The story follows a widowed woman who travels around the world with her husband’s ashes, visiting the places that they both saw in movies and loved. The film has other big-name celebrities like Craig Ferguson, Elizabeth Hurley, Ford Kiernan, and Phyllida Law.

In August 2015, Kathie Lee lost her husband, Frank Gifford. According to People, Gifford had gotten an excellent health report at a recent doctor’s visit but she found him collapsed and unresponsive in their home shortly after. Sadly, Frank did not survive and passed away at the age of 84-years-old.