‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, September 6: Bill’s New Ally Brooke, Steffy Pitches To Ridge,

Katie and Thorne also had sex in the office.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, September 6 features Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) delivering her pitch to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) also pleads his case to Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) in an effort to garner her support.

Ridge had just told everyone in the boardroom that they needed to scale back on either Hope For The Future, or Intimates. Soap Central states that Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) wanted to know why they needed to cut one of the lines. Ridge feels that it’s a brand identity issue, and that too many lines will confuse the public about who they are. Katie notes that Ridge and Brooke’s daughters are at odds again and it actually comes down to which one of them would make a better investment.

After the meeting, Thorne and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) slip into the design room where things get pretty hot and heavy very quickly. One thing leads to another and they make love. Afterwards, the couple talks about Bill and the imminent custody battle. Thorne lets Katie know that even if Hope For The Future is cut back, he won’t leave her in the lurch and return to Paris. She can count on him because they have a custody battle to win.

Steffy approaches her dad to pitch to him why he should keep Intimates rather than HFTF. She says that Forrester Creations is synonymous with couture and the bedroom line. B&B viewers know that Brooke’s Bedroom was one of the company’s biggest lines in their corporate history. She says that they need to get back to basics.

Think Steffy has a valid point? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/bzmoljESh7 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 6, 2018

Ridge wanted to know if this was just business, or if her pitch was motivated in revenge on Liam’s new bride. Steffy simply says that she needs it more than Hope does. Steffy and Hope then talk about the situation they have been placed in. Steffy says that Hope is a wife with a baby on the way, and that that comes at a price. Hope realizes that Steffy would prefer if she steps out of the running and allows Steffy’s line to continue.

Steffy makes it clear to Ridge why he should choose the Intimates collection over the Hope for the Future line. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/BnUG8E7mRb #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/GpZZNoCL9K — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 6, 2018

Bill and Brooke are still at the Café Russe. After Brooke told him that Ridge pitted their daughters against each other, Bill told her how the custody battle is affecting him. When Brooke tells him that she thinks that Katie is in the wrong, Bill is shock. But he quickly uses this to his advantage and asks if she will help him in this fight. Bill asks Brooke to talk to Katie on his behalf. Although Brooke agrees, she cautions that neither Katie nor Ridge should know that they met. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.