Omarosa Will Drop New White House Tape On ‘The View’

Omarosa Manigault Newman got a lot of attention last month ahead of the release of her tell-all memoir, Unhinged, as multiple news publications quoted passages from the book, including claims that the former White House aide has tapes of President Donald Trump using racist language. Now it appears that she has another tape she’s willing to reveal and that she’s planning to release it on The View on Monday, September 10.

According to Page Six, it remains unclear who’s featured in the new tape, but insiders that are familiar with the upcoming reveal claim that it will feature male and female participants, including officials who are “high up in the administration.” The sources added that one of the people on the tape left their position since the time the recording was made.

Aside from the many parts from Unhinged that were cited by news publications prior to its release on August 14, Omarosa Manigault Newman also drew controversy last month when she released a tape of a conversation she had with presidential daughter-in-law Lara Trump. The tape reportedly featured Eric Trump’s wife offering Omarosa a new job with the president’s campaign where she would have earned $180,000 a year provided she focused on making positive comments about the administration.

As further noted by Page Six, next week’s schedule of The View represents a “Murderer’s Row” of Donald Trump’s detractors, as Omarosa Manigault Newman’s tape reveal on Monday will be followed up on Wednesday by an appearance from former adult film star Stormy Daniels, where she is supposed to make a “big announcement” while accompanied by her lawyer, Michael Avenatti. This will mark her first interview since Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer, pleaded guilty to paying Daniels so that she wouldn’t talk about her alleged affair with Trump ahead of the 2016 election.

Additionally, filmmaker Michael Moore, who has also made numerous critical statements about the president, is the scheduled guest for The View’s episode on Friday, September 14.

Meanwhile, Omarosa Manigault Newman made another controversial claim on Friday, suggesting to Hill.TV’s Buck Sexton and Krystal Ball that the anonymous New York Times op-ed that notably criticized Donald Trump earlier this week was written in a similar way to documents from Vice President Mike Pence’s office. The claim was later denied by Pence’s deputy chief of staff, who tweeted that the vice president always puts his name in opinion pieces and that the New York Times and the anonymous op-ed writer “should be ashamed.”