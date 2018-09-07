The ex NFL running back has a long history with the police

Former NFL running back Joseph Randle has been arrested in Kansas today and charged with rape. Randle, 26, was booked in the early hours of the morning in Sedgwick County, Kansas and is still at the facility, and at this time he is being held without bond.

TMZ says that the details of his current charges are limited but the current charge is rape, and the only other statistics given were height and weight, 6’1″ and 215 pounds.

Randle played for the Dallas Cowboys for two seasons before being waived in 2015. He was arrested six times during his tenure with the Cowboys including a bizarre incident of theft from a department store of perfume and men’s underwear.

Since being released from the Dallas Cowboys, Randle has been arrested several times, including once at a casino, another time at his girlfriend’s house, and then he was charged for ripping a television off the wall in jail.

Randle is currently on probation after attempting to run people over with his car after losing at a drinking game back in 2016. The former running back avoided jail time but was put on five years of probation of which the clock is still running.

Sports Illustrated confirmed that Randle is still being held at the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office where he was booked early this morning. Since parting ways with the Cowboys, the former running back has spent time behind bars and in a mental health facility (where he was deemed competent to face charges).

“In addition to being placed on probation, Randle also resolved the four other criminal cases he had pending in Sedgwick County with pleas. He pleaded no contest to felony counts of interference with a law enforcement officer and aggravated battery. He then pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property, and was immediately sentenced to six months in jail on each count. Since he was already incarcerated for 2 1/2 years since 2016, the court ruled that time already served.”

During his brief time with the Dallas Cowboys, Joseph Randle did well and was tapped in his final season as the starting running back, but his behavior outside the stadium made him a liability for the team.

The Washington Post added that Randle has also been arrested for drug possession and abuse of alcohol which is why as a condition of his probation he must remain clean and sober for five years, and stay on his psychiatric medication.