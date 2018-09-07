Shannan Watts’ Brother Thanks People Across The World For Support: ‘I’ve Never Felt So Loved In All My Life’

Following the tragic murder of his sister, two nieces, and unborn nephew, Frankie Rzucek is speaking out on behalf of his entire family.

Last weekend, Shannan and her children were laid to rest in a joint ceremony in North Carolina, where Shannan and her children lived before moving to Colorado. Meanwhile, Shannan’s husband, Chris Watts, is on suicide watch in prison as he awaits a future trial date in November.

Now that Frankie has had a little bit of time to gather his thoughts, he took to his Facebook page to share his thoughts and to thank the public for the outpouring of love and support that his family has received after their story made national news headlines.

“I just wanted to take a minute and thank everyone who has helped us in every way possible. From best friends and family to people from all over THE WORLD… Its truly an honor and a blessing to be a part of this family, its an undescribable feeling when people all over the globe reach out just to send their condolences or be a listening ear.”

“Never in my wildest dreams would I have ever dreamt such a horrific nightmare and just plain heartbreaking tragedy would ever happen to my regular ol happy family,” he wrote. “Our whole world was flipped on its head and changed our lives forever. We lost so much in a blink of an eye, but we also gained love and support from people all over and they became part of our FAMILY. I’ve never felt so loved in all my life, we can’t thank you all enough.”

According to a Facebook post from her brother, Frankie Rzucek, she was pregnant with a boy. The baby was going to be named Nico, the post says. https://t.co/WGaiHNsJVZ pic.twitter.com/LXZTyfDtlv — WOWT 6 News (@WOWT6News) August 18, 2018

He then went on to say “God bless” everyone who has sent their well-wishes to his family and even said that he and his family “love” everyone who has reached out. To end the heartfelt post, Frankie wrote a tribute to his late sister, Shannan Watts, calling her an inspiration and someone that he always looked up to. Rzucek then makes a vow to honor and carry on her legacy for as long as he lives.

“Ps. You changed the world without even knowing. I hope we made you proud. Xox love Jr,” he ended the post.

As the Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, the story of pregnant Shannan Watts and her two children captured the attention of national audiences after they were reported missing. At first, Chris Watts claimed that his wife took their two children from their Colorado home and disappeared without a trace.

He even spoke with reporters, saying that his kids are his “life” and he just wanted them to come home. But later, Watts ended up confessing to the murders of Shannan, 4-year-old Bella, and 3-year-old Celeste. Shannan was also pregnant with the couple’s first son, who they were going to name Nico.

Upon his arrest, Watts was booked with three counts of first-degree murder as well as tampering with physical evidence in connection with the disappearance. He is expected to appear in court in November.