‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Friday, September 7: ‘Sex Sells’ Steffy Roasts Hope [Video]

The new B&B spoiler video shows that Steffy tells Hope that profits matter, while Brooke Grills Ridge.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, September 7 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will roast Hope Logan Forrester (Annika Noelle) as they talk about which line Forrester Creations should keep. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will also grill her husband about the decision that he needs to make. However, the B&B promo video shows that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is very aware that one of their daughters will be disappointed with the outcome.

Hope Wants To Have Her Cake & Eat It

“Do you know how hard I’ve worked on this and what it means to me?”

BB fans saw how Steffy told Hope that she had already won Liam, and with a husband and a kid on the way comes certain responsibilities. She alludes to the fact that the price Hope has to pay is giving up on her career goals for now. Hope then realized that Steffy was implying that she should step aside.

However, the new BB spoiler clip shows that Hope wants Steffy to realize just how hard she has worked on the Hope For The Future line. It seems as if the blonde isn’t willing to just step aside so that Steffy can fulfill her dreams at the expense of hers.

Brooke Grills Ridge on B&B

“Whatever the decision is, one of our kids is going to be disappointed.”

Ridge told Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) that the decision to cut one of the lines is not so much centered around the budgetary aspect, but rather a question of identity. He maintained that the company’s identity was at stake since too many brand images would confuse the public.

“Are you going to side with Hope, or with Steffy?”

He also knows that whatever his decision, one of their children will be disappointed. Steffy also told him that she thinks that he should choose her line since couture and lingerie are synonymous with Forrester Creations. She also told him that she needed it more than Hope does. Similarly, Brooke wants to know which daughter’s line he’s going to pick. It seems as if she is antagonizing her husband instead of supporting him in this difficult decision.

Brooke becomes worried when, despite their truce, Hope and Steffy find themselves once again at odds. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/uVk0vPmMhi #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/SLP1kc8Kbd — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 5, 2018

Steffy Roasts Hope

“Sex sells better than lofty ideals. Profits matter.”

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via the Inquisitr, tease that Steffy and Hope will get into a heated argument about whose line should be cut. At the end of the day, Steffy will point out that profits matter. Her line, which is sexy and provocative, is potentially more lucrative than the HFTF range which personifies wholesome values. Tune in to see the sparks fly on Bold and the Beautiful, and then check back on the Inquisitr for your latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.