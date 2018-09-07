Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Artist Looks To Meghan Markle For Inspiration

Kim Kardashian has become a beauty inspiration for many women over the years but now her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic has revealed who’s inspiring him these days. One of those people is the Duchess of Sussex herself, Meghan Markle.

“I’m loving Meghan Markle’s makeup,” he said in an interview with E! News at a New York Fashion Week event. “In photos, sometimes it looks like she’s glowing from within—from her soul—and I feel like that kind of makeup is beautiful because you can’t pinpoint it quite, but that’s what it is. As a makeup artist, I know that it’s this glow on the skin.”

The fact that Dedivanovic calls Meghan’s “your skin but better” look an inspiration is interesting since Kim has become known for contouring her face. Her beauty brand KKW Beauty sells kits so that ordinary women can recreate the look.

For the royal wedding, Meghan Markle worked with makeup artist Daniel Martin who she first encountered when she starred in Suits. In an interview with Glamour, he revealed that Meghan’s wanted her skin to look as natural as possible which goes against the current trend of contouring the face with makeup.

“On your wedding day, you want to look back at your photos and think about how great you felt in your dress and not be distracted by how trendy your makeup was in 2018,” he said.

Martin also revealed that he used water-based moisturizer and foundation on her skin because these products keep the skin matte over time, providing long-lasting coverage on Meghan’s big day.

He added that they didn’t reference anyone in particular for the look but that they agreed it should be “timeless, effortless, and chic.”

Martin said that he wanted the moment that Meghan first looked up at Harry to be special so he fashioned some corner lashes just for her. That’s what gave her the “doe-eyed” look we saw when the prince lifted her veil at the start of the ceremony. Her natural looking smoky eye helped create this effect too. For that, he used a cream base all over the Duchess’ eyelid and followed with eyeshadow shades like cocoa, warm chestnut and a “smudge of rust” close to her lash line.

Meghan Markle has continued to rock the all natural makeup at subsequent public appearances and it’s clear that it’s a key part of her signature style along with the low and often messy bun.

According to a makeup artist she’s worked with in the past, Meghan always wanted to show off her freckles even when she’s wearing foundation.

“Every time I’d do her makeup, she’d say, ‘Can we just make sure my freckles are peeking through? I don’t want a ton of foundation,'” Lydia Sellers said in an interview with Refinery29.

“The Meghan Effect” even has women getting freckle tattoos so they can mimic this unique beauty trait, Harper’s Bazaar reports. The process is called freckling and it differs from a regular tattoo because pigment is used instead of ink and it fades over time. Artists used a needle to do it instead of a tattoo gun.

“I got a couple on my forehead, [because Meghan] has a couple on her forehead,” said one woman who got the process done. “I’m obsessed, I think it’s so stinking cute.”