Tamar Braxton Poses In Bed In Lingerie, Says She’s ‘Worked Hard’ For Her Body

Tamar showed off a huge tattoo on her thigh as she posed in bed in a new lingerie photo.

Tamar Braxton is revealing that she’s “worked hard” for her body, and she’s proving she’s not afraid to show it off. Flaunting all her hard work on Instagram in a new photo she shared with her followers on September 7, the Braxton Family Values star and mom of one posed in her white lingerie while relaxing in bed.

The picture showed Tamar laying on her sheets in her skimpy white dress while showing off what appeared to be a pretty large tattoo on her left upper thigh. The “My Man” singer was also rocking fun flowers on her head as she smiled for the camera.

Braxton then admitted in the caption of the bedroom lingerie photo that she was spending some time “in paradise.”

“IN Paradise,” Tamar wrote alongside her Instagram upload for her 3 million followers to see, adding a heart emoji and a sparkle to her caption.

“In only @fashionnova (get off me feeling my instagram model body I worked hard for [it]),” she then added, using an emoji sticking its tongue out and the hashtag #bestlifeliving.

Braxton’s sultry photo has been liked more than 34,000 times since she shared it with her millions of followers, and comes shortly after the star – who is mom to 5-year-old Logan – showed off some serious skin on the social media site earlier this year.

Back in July, the Inquisitr revealed that Tamar had shared a photo of herself posing in her underwear.

The picture showed Braxton standing in her lacy black underwear alongside the caption, “Getting ready…for whatever” with a winking and tongue sticking out emoji.

Tamar’s been pretty open about how important hitting the gym is for her in the past, revealing that she’s a big fan of working out and keeping fit to stay in shape.

“I refuse to quit or cancel anything,” Braxton said when asked about her routine back in 2015, per Madame Noire, admitting, “Some days are great days. Some days are not.”

The site reported that Tamar also had a message for anyone looking to get in shape on her Instagram page last year, encouraging them to indulge and eat whatever they wanted but to also hit the gym and start exercising to keep a balanced diet.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

“Eat your heart out… but get in that gym tomorrow!!” Braxton told fans in July 2017, referencing how her followers should enjoy their Independence Day celebrations but then get back to the gym the next day.

“Ain’t nothing like looking like the 4th and it’s the 10th of July #staywithit,” she quipped.

As the Inquisitr reported at the time, in October 2017, Braxton announced that she was divorcing her husband of almost nine years, Vince Herbert.