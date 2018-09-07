Kanye West Directs PornHub Awards, Releases New Video With Lil Pump

Kanye West was the surprise creative director of the inaugural PornHub awards, shocking fans with his collaboration with the event which honored the most influential performers in the adult film industry.

West provided wardrobe and styling for the presenters, which was held at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles.

West’s involvement with the awards show, whose theme was the year 6918, was announced through a statement from PornHub.

“Kanye has designed a bespoke erotica-inspired award statue for each of tonight’s unique categories. In line with the futurist theme, the award statues represent imagined alien sex toys”, the statement read, as reported by The Independent.

The rapper and his design house YEEZY provided the wardrobe and styling for each presenter. Even the phallic award trophies were apparently designed by West. Music artist Teyana Taylor also performed.

West teased the Pornhub awards live stream on his “We Got Love” website.

The collaboration between West and PornHub came about one month after the 41-year-old spoke about the adult website on Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show, shocking fans with his candid view on his porn-watching habits.

Kimmel asked West was asked if having daughters had changed his views about women. The rapper replied, “Nah, I still look at Pornhub.”

He then went further, speaking about his favorite categories on the site.

Page Six reported that after the interview with Kimmel posted online, Pornhub gifted West a free lifetime premium membership.

West was even reportedly offered complete creative control to direct a scene in an adult film.

During the show, West’s wife Kim Kardashian and his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner were nominated for “celebrity of the year.” The sisters were defeated by YouTuber LenaThePlug.

West performed at the event with Teyana Taylor and unveiled a Spike Jonze-directed video for new song “I Love It,” which featured Lil Pump. The video featured West and Lil Pump clad in box-like outfits and rapping sexually explicit lyrics alongside comedian Adele Givens.

West and Amanda Adelson directed the Spike Jonze-produced clip, according to Rolling Stone.

Kanye shared the Kardashian-Jenner-inspired track “XTCY” last month. It followed his summer G.O.O.D. Music album rollout, which included the solo album ye and his Kid Cudi collaboration Kids See Ghosts.

Hypebeast reported that West’s YEEZY label also provided the make-up styling and wardrobes for each presenter. Items made in conjunction with the awards will be available to purchase online. The merch is available at YeezySupply.com and Pornhub.com.