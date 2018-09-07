Donald Trump ‘Unraveling’ And ‘Scaring Them,’ White House Officials Told Yale Psychiatrist, She Now Reveals

Dr. Bandy Lee says that Trump administration officials reached out to her, deeply concerned about what they said was Trump's deteriorating mental health.

On Thursday, the same day that Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts became the first United States Senator to call for Donald Trump’s removal from office by the 25th Amendment, as Inquisitr reported, a Yale University psychiatrist who authored a book about Trump’s mental health revealed that White House officials have reached out to her, alarmed about Trump’s psychological state.

The Trump administration officials told Dr. Bandy Lee that Trump’s deteriorating mental condition was “scaring them,” and that they felt Trump was psychologically “unraveling,” she told The New York Daily News.

Lee is the author of the 2017 book The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President.

Lee’s revelation also came in the same week that The New York Times published an anonymous op-ed piece by a “senior official” in Trump’s administration who called Trump’s behavior “erratic” and “impulsive,” and whose “half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless decisions have to be walked back.”

Also this week, numerous press outlets published excerpts from a new book by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Bob Woodward, Fear: Trump in the White House, in which sources in the White House portray the entire Trump administration as going through a “nervous breakdown,” as Inquisitr reported.

Trump himself raised concern over his mental condition on Thursday night when, during a rally in Montana, he suddenly appeared unable to pronounce the word “anonymous,” as seen in the video below posted by MSNBC news producer Kyle Griffin.

Trump's pronunciation of "anonymous" is the best video of the night. pic.twitter.com/HCyo5fpN7a — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 7, 2018

Lee also told the online magazine Salon that despite her outspoken warnings about Trump’s mental health — earlier this year, as Inquisitr reported, she called Trump’s psychological state “an emergency” — she was reluctant to reveal the outreach from the concerned White House officials.

“Not wishing to confuse the role I chose, as an educator of the public, and a potential treatment role, I referred them to the local emergency room without inquiring much further,” Lee told Salon.

In July, Lee and Columbia University Professor Jeffrey Sachs published an article on the opinion site Project Syndicate, in which they said that, “Trump shows signs of at least three dangerous traits: paranoia, lack of empathy, and sadism.”

The article recommended that Trump be removed from office using the 25th Amendment, which allows congress to strip a president of his authority is he is deemed physically or mentally unfit to hold office.

“We should not remain immobilized by fear of a future disaster. A leader with dangerous signs of paranoia, lack of empathy, and sadism should not remain in the presidency, lest he commit devastating damage,” Lee and Sachs wrote. “Any appropriate measure to remove the danger – the ballot box, impeachment, or invocation of the US Constitution’s 25th Amendment – would help restore our safety.”