Tori Spelling Claps Back At Mommy-Shamers Who Criticized Her Kids’ Appearance

Tori Spelling clapped back at mommy-shamers who criticized her children as they headed off to their first day of school.

Spelling was aghast at the remarks some of her Instagram followers left on her page after she shared a photo of four of her children as they moved into a new school year.

Spelling and McDermott’s children, sons Liam, 11, and Finn, 6, as well as daughters Stella, 10, and Hattie, 6, were pictured smiling and ready for the adventures of their next grade level.

Spelling posted in the caption, “School officially began today for my 4 older kiddos… This marks the first year that they’ll all be in the same school at the same time. You know what that means? For one year and one year only ONLY 1 drop off= Happy Mom And, Finn started Kindergarten at his new school and felt so proud to be at his big boy school with his older brother and sisters.”

“They just rolled out of bed and put on what was on the floor,” one user said, attempting to shame Spelling and her children.

“They’re looking somewhat disheveled and not entirely happy on their first day of school,” another user commented.

“The kids are fat. Fat isn’t healthy,” one person deadpanned.

Many of the comments were from mothers who saw four happy and healthy children.

One person noted, “I see a picture of normal children going to school. Someone said they don’t look happy! Are you freakin kidding me?! You know nothing about kids! To me, this is a form of bullying. STOP BULLYING & MAYBE YOUR KIDS WON’T BE BULLIES! Ignore the idiots, Tori.”

Missing from the photo was Spelling and husband Dean McDermott’s fifth child, 18-month-old son Beau.

Spelling clapped back at those internet trolls who thought it was necessary to shame her happy children.

“I am a proud mama bear and I enjoy sharing our family journey with my family, friends, fans and online supportive and loyal community,” she said.

“For all the individuals on here that felt the need to #momshame and #kidshame me and my children I say ‘Shame on you!’ I was raised to believe that if you can’t say anything nice about someone then don’t say anything at all,” Spelling remarked.

Spelling and McDermott continue to work on their marriage. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the two have recently “started counseling” following a series of events where police were called to the couple’s house, that occurred earlier in 2018.