Kym Herjavec Shows Her ‘Demanding’ Baby Twins Being Waited On On A Luxury Yacht

Kym's 4-month-old babies were being pampered on a boat in a family vacation snap.

Kym and Robert Herjavec’s 4-month-old baby twins are no doubt living the high life, as the former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer proved with a sweet new snap on her Instagram page on September 7. Herjavec joked about her “demanding” twins on the social media site as the babies, Hudson and Haven, were waiting on during a ride on a luxury yacht.

The photo showed her husband Robert and her mom dressed up in the uniforms like the staff members on the boat, while the businessman and another male held the babies on the laps and fed them with a bottle.

Kym’s mom could then be seen smiling for the camera as she holding on to a tray.

Herjavec playfully joked about being staff to the twins, who were born back in April, as she teased that her son and her daughter were being pretty “demanding” as they were fed while wearing matching white onesies while taking a ride on the water.

“Meet our demanding charter guests #twins,” Kym wrote in the caption, adding two baby emojis, a bottle, a boat, and an anchor to her post.

The sweet photo uploaded to the DWTS star’s account came shortly after she shared a video of herself in her boating uniform as she joked that she was planning on joining the cast of Bravo’s reality show Below Deck.

The Instagram video showed Herjavec – who married the Shark Tank businessman in 2016 after they were paired up on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars – posing in her outfit as she strut her stuff on the deck as if she were walking on a runway.

“I’m joining the new season of @belowdeckmediterranean @bravotv,” she quipped in the caption of the video.

The latest photo shared by the star follows a number of sweet family vacation pictures posted to her account as the family soaked up the sun together.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Herjavec posted photos of her 4-month-old babies taking a little paddle as they stood on a deck by the blue ocean.

Kym’s cute family vacation photos showed that her son Hudson appeared to be a bigger fan of the water than her daughter Haven, as she joked that Robert had to hold the baby girl in his arms high above the water.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

But while Kym may have been joking about her “demanding” babies in her latest post, there’s no doubting that the twins will probably get used to luxury vacations with their famous parents.

Investopedia claimed back in August that Robert has a net worth of a staggering $200 million. He founded the technology company BRAK Systems in 1990 before selling it to AT&T for $100 million in 2000. Since then, the businessman began his own security software firm, the Herjavec Group.