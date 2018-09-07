Kendall Jenner Chats With Jimmy Fallon About Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Engagement

Kendall Jenner is really cool with the Justin Bieber’s engagement with Hailey Baldwin, the model told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon on his show Thursday.

Jenner, 22 part of the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, appeared on the Tonight Show while in New York City for the annual New York Fashion Week. There, she opined on her fellow model and close friend getting engaged to Bieber, the chart-topping singer.

“Whatever makes them happy, I’m happy,” Jenner told Fallon after the host suggested that the couple was perfect for each other. “I’ve been friends with both of them for a very long time. If everybody’s happy, then it makes me happy.”

Jenner revealed that one thing that makes her upset with Baldwin, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, is when she opens beer bottles with her teeth. The discussion came up with Fallon talked about hidden talents.

“I hate her for this,” Jenner told Fallon about Baldwin using her teeth as bottle openers. “She makes me so nervous. I yell at her every time. It hurts my teeth.

When Fallon chimed in and say it hurts the teeth of “everyone here, too,” Jenner continued.

“I said, ‘I love you but this has got to … this is crazy. … She’s amazing but I get so angry at her when she does it. ‘You’re so pretty, don’t (expletive) your teeth up,” Jenner added.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the Baldwin, 21, and Bieber, 24, were in town for New York Fashion Week as well, spotted holding hands Thursday as they walked to the “Los Angeles” fashion show by John Elliott at the Pier 62 skatepark.

Hailey Baldwin (C) and Justin Bieber (R) attend the John Elliott front row during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 6, 2018 in New York City. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Bieber revealed on social media July 9 that he and Baldwin were officially engaged.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast,” Bieber wrote in the caption of an Instagram picture he posted of them. “Listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly.”

Baldwin’s cousin, fashion model Ireland Baldwin, 22, is the daughter of Academy Award-winning actress Kim Basinger and Oscar nominee Alec Baldwin. Like Jenner, Ireland Baldwin responded happily to the engagement news on Instagram after it was announced.

“There’s gunna be one less lonely girl… and only one lonely girl left,” Ireland Baldwin wrote on Instagram in July. “My other chicken is soon to be a beautiful bride. Congratulations to the two of you @haileybaldwin @justinbieber.”