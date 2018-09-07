Elon Musk Smokes Marijuana During Live Podcast With Joe Rogan

'I mean, it's legal, right?' Musk reportedly asked before smoking the joint.

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk made quite a bold move when guesting on Joe Rogan’s podcast on Thursday, smoking marijuana as he and the comedian and mixed martial arts commentator talked about a variety of mostly tech-related topics.

As recapped by BBC News and The Guardian, Rogan offered Musk a puff from his joint midway through the podcast, with the tech entrepreneur asking the following question before taking a drag.

“I mean, it’s legal, right?”

Aside from sharing a joint on the live podcast, Elon Musk and Joe Rogan also drank whiskey during their conversation, with the 47-year-old billionaire commenting that alcohol “is a drug.”

Although marijuana is legal for both recreational and medicinal purposes in California, which is where the podcast was streamed, Elon Musk later told Joe Rogan that he “almost never” smoked, adding that while he hardly notices any effect, he believes smoking pot “[isn’t] very good for productivity.” He did, however, previously email The Guardian to confirm that Tesla allows “trace amounts” of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in employees’ bloodstreams during work hours, provided they fall into a safety limit.

According to BBC News, Musk’s appearance on Rogan’s podcast came about a month after he told the New York Times that he was not “on weed” when he announced via Twitter that he plans to make Tesla a private company at $420 per share, an apparent reference to the time many pot smokers choose to get high. He added in that interview that he works as many as 120 hours a week and consumes Ambien to help him get to sleep.

#BREAKING Elon Musk appears to smoke marijuana during YouTube interview with Joe Rogan; Tesla stock falls 9%https://t.co/iV5v1cfGvg pic.twitter.com/WJDgku73nB — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 7, 2018

The appearance also came a few days after Musk reportedly doubled down on his attacks against British diver Vernon Unsworth, who heroically rescued a Thai soccer team of young boys in July. According to The Guardian, Musk referred to Unsworth earlier this week as a “child rapist,” which followed up his tweet in July that accused the 63-year-old diver of being a “pedo.” Musk later deleted that tweet and apologized to Unsworth, explaining that his comments were made in anger.

With Elon Musk and Joe Rogan winding things down for the night, the Tesla and SpaceX founder closed his appearance by encouraging people to be “nicer to each other.”

“Give more credit to others and don’t assume they’re mean until you know they’re actually mean. It’s easy to demonize people, you’re usually wrong about it, people are nicer than you think,” said Musk.