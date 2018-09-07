Donald Trump Says His Impeachment Would Turn U.S. Into A ‘Third-World Country’

During a fiery speech, while arguing that he has done wonders for the U.S. economy, Trump warned against the idea of impeachment, suggesting that his removal from the highest office would turn the United States into a third-world country.

President Donald Trump suggested that the United States would turn into a “third-world country” if Democrats tried to impeach him, The Hill reports.

According to Trump, if Democrats regain control of the House, and try to impeach him, that will set a precedent in U.S. politics, effectively turning the United States into a third-world country.

“You’ll have a country that’s going to turn into a third-world country because if the opposite party becomes president, every time before it even starts, before you even found out whether or not he or she is going to do a great job, they’ll say, ‘We want to impeach him.”

During a fiery speech, while arguing that he has done wonders for the U.S. economy, Trump warned against the idea of impeachment, suggesting that his removal from the highest office in the land would jeopardize democracy in the United States, creating a situation in which the opposition party would always try and impeach the sitting president.

“If that happened, every time a Republican or a Democrat – opposite – got elected president. Let’s say a Democrat gets elected… and let’s say we have a Republican House. We will impeach that Democrat, right?”

President Trump then proceeded to urge his supporters to vote in this fall’s midterms.

“If it (impeachment) does happen, it’s your fault, because you didn’t go out to vote,” the POTUS warned.

President Donald Trump’s alarmist statements come amid increasingly intense calls for his impeachment. Impeachment talks intensified along with the president’s legal troubles.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s guilty verdict, and Michael Cohen’s guilty plea, as Politico observed late August, could prove damaging for President Trump, and pave the way for his impeachment, providing that Democrats take the House in November.

The threat of Donald Trump’s impeachment has, Politico noted, been used by Trump’s inner circle to motivate his core base to vote in November. This sentiment is shared by former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Donna Brazile.

As the Inquisitr reported, Brazile argued that the impeachment of Donald Trump remains a hot topic in Republican circles, but not among Democrats. Instead of focusing on Trump’s impeachment, the Democratic Party is “talking about pocketbook issues,” Brazile suggested.

Evidently, unlike many Democrats, Donald Trump is continuing to ramp up talks of impeachment. Trump’s “third-world country” warnings are, in fact, a continuation of alarmist rhetoric, and part of a broader pattern. For instance, in a recent interview with Fox & Friends‘ Ashley Earnhardt, Trump warned that his impeachment would cause the stock market to crash.

In the event of his impeachment – Trump said, according to CNBC – the stock market would plummet and “everybody would be very poor.”