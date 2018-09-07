John Lennon To Be Honored With Commemorative Stamp In NYC Ceremony Near Strawberry Fields

The U.S. Postal Service will honor former Beatle and music legend John Lennon on September 7, 2018, in a dedication ceremony where a stamp with Lennon’s portrait on it will be revealed.

Lennon’s stamp is the USPS’ latest addition to its Music Icons series. The news that the late Beatle would be honored with his own stamp was initially revealed on December 12, 2017.

In a formal presentation, the USPS noted that the newest stamp: “honors singer and songwriter John Lennon (1940–1980), a rock ‘n’ roll hero successful both as a founding member of the Beatles and as a solo artist.”

“The original black-and-white photograph has been treated in gradations of color: from yellow-orange to red in the top row, from red to light purple in the second row, from light purple to dark purple in the third row and from dark purple to blue in the bottom row. Lennon’s signature appears at the top of the stamps. ‘USA,’ the peace symbol, and the Forever denomination appear along the bottom,” said the USPS official release.

Taken by photographer Peter Fordham, the original photograph was used to promote Lennon’s landmark 1971 solo album, Imagine.

The stamp artwork features a 1974 photo of John Lennon taken by noted rock music photographer Bob Gruen for Lennon’s Walls and Bridges album.

The stamp pane resembles a vintage 45-rpm record sleeve and features Lennon at his white piano on the reverse side.

The ceremony will take place on Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. in New York City’s Central Park at the Naumburg Bandshell.

The bandshell is in the middle of the park, near 71 St., a short distance away from the singer and songwriter’s longtime home at the legendary Dakota apartments at Central Park West and W. 72 St.

Tomorrow, the U.S. Postal Service will dedicate the Music Icons: John Lennon Forever® Stamp. Pre-order yours today! — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) September 6, 2018

The ceremony, which is reported to be officiated by Postmaster General and CEO Megan J. Brennan, is free to attend and is open to the public.

New York City radio personality Dennis Elsas will be the event’s Master of Ceremonies.

The Bandshell, which is home to many music, theater, and dance performances at Central Park, is near to a park that was dedicated to the beloved singer, Strawberry Fields, a living memorial to his work and belief that the world could be a better place if everyone contributed in a positive way.

Richard Drew / AP Images

The park was officially dedicated on Oct. 9, 1985.

John Lennon was murdered by Mark David Chapman on December 8, 1980, as he was returning home from recording sessions for what would be his final album, Double Fantasy, alongside wife Yoko Ono. Lennon was shot twice by Chapman, who was recently denied parole for his crime for the 10th time.