Kelly Ripa Shares Hilarious Photo With Husband Mark Consuelos, ‘I Love Fries’

Kelly posted a hilarious snap of herself about to kiss her husband - though her attention was more focused on something else.

Kelly Ripa is sharing a hilarious photo to social media showing her about to share a kiss with her husband of 22-years Mark Consuelos, though she confessed there’s something she may actually love just as much as her Riverdale star man. Taking to Instagram on September 5, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host posted a candid picture of the twosome about to share a kiss while dining out together, only it appeared she was more into her fries than her guy.

The picture showed Mark going in for a kiss with his wife as they twosome puckered up, though Kelly was actually leaning a little further over her man to reach for some food that was on the table in front of them.

Writing in the caption, Ripa quipped about her love for her man as well as her love for fries, which she joked were almost on the same level.

“Me: i love you,” Kelly wrote with a heart emoji, before then joking, “Also me: i love fries” with a French fries emoji.

The hilarious upload has gained more than 108,000 likes since the former soap star turned TV host uploaded it to her official account this week, with many fans leaving comments in the comment section as they joked about Ripa’s carb love.

“You two are the cutest couple! Your children are very lucky to have such great role models! May you be blessed with many years of happiness!” one fan told the couple, who celebrated the 22nd wedding anniversary in May and have three children together, 21-year-old Michael, 17-year-old Lola, and 15-year-old Joaquin.

A second then joked after seeing Kelly reaching for her fries while sharing a smooch with Mark, “Now that’s what I call a sleek move!” A third follower then quipped in the comments section, “Fries over guys. Lol jk.”

But while Ripa may have been joking about her love of food rivalling her love for her husband of two decades, the star has made it pretty clear that Consuelos has nothing to worry about when it comes to their strong marriage.

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

The twosome have publicly gushed over one another on numerous occasions over the years ever since they first met while both appeared on the soap All My Children.

Speaking about the secret to their long marriage in a 2015 interview with AOL, Ripa confessed that it’s communication skills that have been key to the duo staying together for as long as they have.

“There’s going to be times where you look at each other like ‘I can’t believe I live with you,’ but open communication and strong listening skills can help carry you through hard times,” Kelly told the site, admitting that things aren’t always so perfect in her marriage but they’ll always fight for their relationship.

“That’s what you want in life, to have a good companion, somebody that loves you, that listens to you and is your equal in every way,” Ripa then added.