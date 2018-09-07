Olivia Culpo Reveals Her Insanely Toned & Tanned Legs In A Gold Mini Dress

Olivia shared a sexy snap showcasing her long, toned legs in a metallic mini.

Model Olivia Culpo showcased her stunning tanned and toned long legs in a new photo posted to her official Instagram account on September 6. Olivia was showcasing her stems in a metallic gold and silver sequin mini dress as she posed for the camera in the backseat of a car.

The star was enjoying a little time in New York City when she shared the skin baring snap this week, giving her 3.1 million followers on the social media site a close-up look at her long legs as she joked about the less than stellar weather in the Big Apple.

Though her hair was already slicked back away from her face, Culpo admitted in the caption that part of her fun look was actually partly due to the rain, which is why she wasn’t exactly looking too happy in the sexy snap she shared.

“TONIGHT,” Olivia wrote in the caption of her latest upload, adding two emojis with stars for eyes to her post.

“I’m not actually this serious,” she continued, admitting that she was “just p***ed because it rained on me” as she added the hilarious hashtag #wetHairisinright.

The picture has already gained close to 100,000 likes in just 7 hours since she first posted it, as well as hundreds of comments from excited fans.

One of Olivia’s followers told her, “You are absolutely stunning,” while a second then wrote in the comments section, “Such a beauty” with an emoji with hearts for eyes.

A third wrote online that they thought Culpo looked “like a goddess!” with a heart emoji.

Her latest social media post to cause quite a stir comes shortly after the Inquisitr reported that the model used the site to show off her amazing body in a plunging white two-piece as she posed during a bikini photoshoot.

Olivia gave fans an update on how she was doing on set while sharing videos of herself sheltering from the rain in a skimpy bikini as she waited to resume work.

Speaking to Shape, Culpo revealed that she has a pretty strict diet to keep her body looking so toned, and often snacks on cereal bars when she feels the need to snack.

“I like the meal replacement bars the best. No offense to the 90-calorie ones, but they just don’t do it for me!” she shared of her snacking habit. “There’s more protein in the meal bars, and I think a high-protein diet with low carbs is a great choice.”

JP Yim / Getty Images

Olivia also teased her diet and exercise secrets to Well + Good, admitting that she’d “seen a real difference” in her body since she started working out with a personal trainer and also uses a number of different exercises to keep her body looking so toned.

“On the other days I’ll go to SoulCycle, FlyBarre, or Pilates, or I’ll just run on the treadmill or go on a hike,” she said.