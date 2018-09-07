‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap Wed. September 5: Steffy Shattered As Liam Comforts Hope After Ridge’s News

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, September 5 features Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) making an announcement which will come as a complete surprise to Forrester Creations upper management. Ridge told everyone concerned that either Hope for the Future or the Intimates line would need to be scaled back for the next quarter. He also said that whichever line they pick, it would need to fit in with their existing couture line. He informed them that he would have the final decision as to which fashion line would make the cut.

Hope (Annika Noelle) is understandably very upset by Ridge’s announcement and seeks solace from her husband. Hope feels that since Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is Ridge’s daughter that it is a certainty that he will choose her line. Liam tries to reassure his new bride and the two embrace. She Knows Soaps states that Steffy spies the two of them together and it is clear that the former Mrs. Spencer is shattered.

Back in the office, everyone discusses which line they think should be cut. But surprisingly, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is backing her daughter all the way, while Quinn favors Intimates. Katie (Heather Tom) and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) both note how the decision will affect Ridge’s family and puts him in an awkward position between his wife and daughter.

Brooke becomes worried when, despite their truce, Hope and Steffy find themselves once again at odds. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/uVk0vPmMhi #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/SLP1kc8Kbd — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 5, 2018

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) tells his right-hand man Justin (Aaron D. Spears) what went down at Katie’s place. Bold and the Beautiful recap states that he told Justin that Thorne answered the door. He’s upset that Thorne is spending so much at Katie’s house. He’s so sure that Thorne is the reason that Katie is filing for sole custody in the first place. Justin says that they will fight the sole custody suit if the judge grants them leave to do so. Bill says that he will fight for his family and that he is afraid of how the court case will impact Will (Finnegan George). Justin says that he will support him because it is obvious that Bill is trying to straighten up.

It is while Bill is in this pensive mood that he runs into one of his ex-wives, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Both of them are at Café Russe, and Bill asks her to join him. They chat and Brooke tells him about Ridge having to choose between Hope and Steffy’s line. Brooke is obviously very upset about Ridge pitting one daughter against the other. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.