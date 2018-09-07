Meghan Markle’s Dad Spotted Getting Takeout In Mexico Alone As Outlook For Reunion With Daughter Looks Bleak

Thomas Markle was seen grabbing food for one, as it looks unlikely that Meghan and he will reunite during her trip to the U.S.

On Thursday, Thomas Markle was spotted grabbing some takeout food for himself from a local fish shack, according to the Daily Mail. Meghan’s dad has received a ton of press coverage and attention after he let his guard down and sold staged photos to the paparazzi. Since the scandal, his relationship with Meghan has become apparently non-existent. And instead of keeping quiet about the whole thing, Thomas has given interview after interview in hopes of clarifying misconceptions about himself. In one of his latest interviews, Thomas said he wants another chance to make things right with his daughter.

If the Duchess were to see her father anytime soon, it would make sense for her to do so during her rumored trip to the U.S. which could take place after her international travels to Australia and the surrounding areas in October. For now, people believe that Meghan will meet with close friends like Oprah Winfrey and Serena Williams. Markle is also likely to meet up with her mom, Doria Ragland, who is rumored to be moving to the U.K. sometime soon to be closer to her daughter.

However, the outlook for a potential reunion between father and daughter during this upcoming trip seems very unlikely.

Thomas Markle buys himself dinner in Mexico https://t.co/tHBNZq3jmn — Daily Mail Breaking (@DM_breakingnews) September 7, 2018

If such a meeting would take place, it certainly would not be in Thomas’ hometown of San Antonio Del Mar in Mexico. Unfortunately, the area is just 14 miles from Tijuana, which is notorious for its high murder and crime rates.

https://t.co/t9Dqt9Ip26 #MeghanMarkle I do believe Thomas Markle needed his hand held during the process. He wasn't able to handle it. Should have followed Doria's lead #DuchessOfSussex — DivinelyMeghan???????????? (@DivinelyMeghan) September 3, 2018

But it wouldn’t just be Thomas that would be excluded from a visit from Meghan. Her half-siblings Samantha and Thomas Jr. are no doubt expecting their sister to avoid them during the trip, considering the two have been busy making bold and derogatory claims about Meghan on a regular basis.

And for Thomas, the falling-out has been apparently very troublesome. This is what a source said about him.

“He wanted so much to walk her down the aisle and give her away on her magical big day and he’s always going to bitterly upset and frustrated that instead he has to stay in bed following heart surgery.”

It probably didn’t help that there were rumors that Thomas faked his heart condition, which he heavily refuted during an interview. In addition, Meghan’s dad felt frustration at how he was being portrayed.