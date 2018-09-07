Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Shauna Sexton Reveals A Lot In Tiny Crop Top, Says She’ll Be Sober

Shauna Sexton had been criticized for being a bad influence on Ben, but she now says she'll be sober.

Ben Affleck’s Playboy playmate girlfriend Shauna Sexton has been the center of some controversy ever since the actor was whisked away to rehab. Some even blamed Shauna for being a bad influence on Ben, who had relapsed after a long battle with alcohol addiction. Thankfully for Ben, his ex-Jennifer Garner was there to help, and he went off to seek treatment after he reportedly fell off the sobriety wagon.

While Ben was in rehab, Shauna posted photos on Instagram of herself drinking wine and what looked like a cocktail before an Alice in Chains show. But according to Radar Online, Sexton posted a screenshot of text messages during which she talked about her decision to be sober. Shauna’s friend said the following.

“I just feel so healthy and happy and hope everyone can find this happiness that we have found.”

In response, Shauna simply said that “Dude we’re going to get shredded.”

It’s hard to know whether this was a serious declaration of sobriety or not, but if it’s true, it’s sure to make life a little easier for Affleck. Shauna’s had a few run-ins with the law because of her drinking, including an incident in 2014 when she used a fake ID and tried to conceal her identity to police officers. Later in 2017, Shauna was guilty of public intoxication.

But among all of the drama, Shauna’s posted some new photos to her Instagram that have kept her fans pretty happy. Last week, she posed in a super tiny crop top. She raised her left arm above her head, which meant that she flashed a ton of underboob while flaunting her flat abs. Shauna wore her hair up in a messy bun, and completed the look with some hip-hugging light denim and a black belt with a gold buckle.

Sexton captioned the photo “Don’t let this picture deceive you, I’ve eaten McDonald’s twice in the past 24 hours,” and some fans said that they wish they could look like her after eating a ton of McDonald’s. Others tagged McDonald’s in the comments, saying that they ought to hire Shauna for a commercial.

Since Ben is caught up in a ton of publicity thanks to his newly finalized divorce from Garner, his relapse, and breakup from Lindsay Shookus, it’s nice to know that Shauna is keeping her sense of humor intact.

But things aren’t as easy for Ben. For example, when Garner was asked whether Ben’s affair with their nanny Christine was the cause of the divorce, this is what she said.