Emily Ratajkowski Channels Her Wild Side In Leopard Print Swimsuit

Emily looked amazing in a leopard print swimsuit that highlighted her legs and derriere.

Emily Ratajkowski channeled her wild side in one of her recent Instagram posts while wearing a leopard print swimsuit. She had her hair down, parted on the left side and wore no accessories. Emily posed on top of a white chair, with her left knee on the seat while her right foot touched the ground. She grabbed the chair with her right hand, as she looked straight at the camera.

The picture highlighted her long slender legs, as well as her toned body. The photo was also an opportunity to announce that her Swamis swimsuits are back in stock, which some fans were excited to hear. Others were distracted by her amazing looks, while another said they wanted to model for her swimwear line.

The Swamis one-piece has no sleeves, and has a cute tie in the front. It has a super high-V thong bottom, which rests above the hips and gives people the chance to flaunt their hips. The sides of the swimsuit have cut-outs too, making it a pretty revealing swimsuit, even though it’s a one-piece. People can choose between a chic snakeskin or leopard pattern, as well as basic colors and polka dots. This particular piece costs $160.

Emrata was also seen out and about recently with her husband, Sebastian McClard, at the U.S. Open in New York City, according to the Daily Mail. She wore an off-the-shoulder dress, while Sebastian sported a blue shirt that said “Who’s Star” in Japanese. The lucky couple enjoyed the sporting event from a VIP Grey Goose suite, and were spotted cuddling and kissing each other.

For Emily, the constant attention and sometimes scrutiny is something she’s learned to balance. This is what she had to say about compliments and negative comments.

“I don’t take the compliments too seriously, therefore I don’t have to take the negativity too seriously. I separate the really nice things people sometimes say on social media from real life. It makes it easier to ignore the rude comments.”

She’s pretty down-to-earth about the whole thing, but what she doesn’t mention is that most of her Instagram posts get half-a-million to millions of views. In the past, she’s also noted that her Instagram page is not her real life, which was a good reminder to all of her fans. She also had this piece of wisdom to impart to people who are getting hooked on social media and all of the attention.