Homeless Veteran Johnny Bobbitt, Jr. Will Receive All $400,000 From GoFundMe

GoFundMe will pay out the full $400,000 raised for homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt, Jr., despite the spending of the funds by couple Mark D’Amico and Kate McClure.

As previously reported in the Inquisitr, D’Amico and McClure became online sensations after raising $400,000 via GoFundMe to help the homeless veteran. The couple first encountered Bobbitt after the man gave his last $20 to McClure for gas when she was stranded on the side of the I-95 at night. The couple was moved by his generosity and launched a viral campaign to raise funds to help Bobbitt get off the streets.

However, things took a strange turn when Bobbitt alleged that the couple did not give him the funds. Instead, after a prolonged legal battle, Bobbitt’s attorney said the couple has spent the money on extravagant purchases and vacations for themselves, and that there is nothing left. This revelation came after a judge ordered the couple to surrender the remaining funds to Bobbitt, who alleges that he only received $75,000 worth of goods and services.

The Inquisitr also reported that on Thursday, police raided the couple’s home in New Jersey, and towed away a new BMW from their property. Bobbitt previously alleged that the couple had purchased the vehicle with the funds, in addition to paying for luxurious vacations and gambling trips.

Investigators were seen taking away items in bags and towing a BMW coupe from the home of a couple accused of stealing $400,000 they raised for homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr. https://t.co/jagonVr3e1 — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 6, 2018

The New York Times reports that in addition to the BMW, police also left the property with items in bags. Police executed a search warrant just a day after a hearing in which the couple’s lawyer was not able to show how the funds were spent.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that GoFundMe released a statement Thursday saying that the crowdfunding platform will pay out the full amount of funds raised to Bobbitt.

“Johnny will be made whole and we’re committing that he’ll get the balance of the funds that he has not yet received or benefited from. GoFundMe’s goal has always been to ensure Johnny gets support he deserves. We’ll continue to assist with the ongoing law enforcement investigation.”

In addition, GoFundMe has given $20,000 to a bank account created by Bobbitt’s legal team to aid during the criminal investigation.

The Huffington Post reports that GoFundMe has also issued a statement ensuring that the company works to protect campaign donors and beneficiaries.