Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are In ‘No Massive Rush’ To Have Children

Despite rumors, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin do plan on waiting until after they are married to start a family of their own.

By now, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are used to people speculating about certain areas of their relationship, and since getting engaged almost two months ago, many have assumed that the reason for the quick engagement was because the young model is secretly pregnant. However, according to a recent report by Hollywood Life, not only is Baldwin not with child, but she and her fiance are in “no massive rush” to become parents.

It has been reported that one of the main reasons Baldwin, 21, and Bieber, 24, are a perfect fit for one another is due to their shared faith. Both have been members of the Hillsong Church for quite some time and Baldwin comes from a religious, traditional family, which is why both parties agree that waiting until after they are married to start a family is the right course of action.

“Hailey and Justin are very excited to have kids together but there’s no massive rush. Hailey is still young and she wants to enjoy every step along the way of this fairytale. She’s traditional in a lot of ways and wants to wait until after she’s married to get pregnant,” an insider revealed.

It wasn’t too long ago that Bieber was asked to comment on rumors that his fiancée was pregnant and while he didn’t deny or confirm it, he did appear visibly annoyed by the fact that such a rumor even existed in the first place.

While the couple isn’t interested in hopping on the baby train just yet, that doesn’t mean they never will.

“It’s definitely something she’s looking forward to and he’s made it more than clear he can’t wait to have kids with her,” the insider added.

As for when the couple does decide to start a family, there’s a good chance that they will do so in Bieber’s native Canada. After recently closing on a beautiful mansion by the lake in his Ontario hometown, sources have reported that the Biebs is ready to pack up and move back home permanently, as he believes Canada would be a “great place” for him and Baldwin to start their lives as a married couple, which includes building a family.

In the meantime, the couple is simply enjoying being engaged. The two made their debut as an engaged couple on Thursday when they attended New York Fashion Week, as reported by E! News. The couple sat on the front row for designer John Elliott’s 2019 collection. They were joined by the likes of LeBron James, Whoopi Goldberg, and Pete Davidson, who was flying solo. While Baldwin did not walk for Elliott’s spring/summer fashion show, she did appear in Tommy Hilfiger’s show in Shanghai on Tuesday.