‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lucas Gets Shocking News, Will Confesses To Paul

Days of our Lives spoilers for the end of the week reveal that there will be some shocking moments in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) will drop a bombshell on Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo). Speculation has revealed that Bonnie will shock Lucas when she tells him that she had his baby while she was on the run from the police.

As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, Bonnie is a dead ringer for Adrienne Kiriakis (Also Judi Evans), who was previously engaged to Lucas. Judi posed as Adrienne and got intimate with Lucas. That night seemingly resulted in a pregnancy, and the events surrounding it will also reportedly bring Bonnie’s daughter, Mimi (Farah Fath) back to Salem.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will also see Will Horton (Chandler Massey) confess to his boyfriend, Paul Narita (Christopher Sean), that he has regained his memory.

Paul is currently in the hospital after suffering serious injuries due to falling out of a window with Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) when the two struggled over a gun at the Salem Inn.

Unfortunately for Paul, Sonny getting his memory back means heartbreak. Paul will likely put two and two together, and understand that Will is going to want to get back together with his former husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), now that he can remember their love story, and their life together.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives fans will see Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) try their best to support John Black (Drake Hogestyn) during the difficult time in his life.

John is worried sick about his wife, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) as she clings to life as a result of being shot at the couple’s wedding ceremony by her own daughter, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). Sami accidentally discharged a gun that Kristen had given her, after revealing that Sami’s husband, EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott) was still alive.

Meanwhile, Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison) will find out something shocking about her mother. It seems that Belle could come across legal documents that suggest how Marlena would want to proceed and/or be treated in certain medical situations.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Belle’s discovery will seemingly lead to a major conflict between her and her father, John, as he fights to keep his wife alive.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.