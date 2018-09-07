Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka Through To US Open Finals

Tennis legend Serena Williams made quick work of her semifinal rival, Latvian Anastasija Sevastova, to advance to the final of the US Open women’s final. If she wins the final, she will equal the all-time record of women’s grand slam trophies.

The entire match took just over an hour, with Williams dismissing Sevastova 6-3 6-0 in 66-minutes.

Williams will now square off against the winner of the other semifinal, Japanese Naomi Osaka, on Saturday.

Osaka played her semifinal against American Madison Keys late on Thursday afternoon, beating the Illinois native 6-2 6-4 to take her first ever spot in the US Open final. Keys fought back in the second set, not quite yet ready to give up her hopes of landing a spot in the final of her home round. She also had the American crowds on her side to cheer her on as she tried to fight back for the win.

Unfortunately for her, Osaka was able to methodically undo Keys’ advances with her own textbook game.

However, Williams flew the American flag high with a dominant performance for most of her match, following a slight stumble at the beginning when Sevastova was able to break her serve.

BREAKING: Serena Williams ???????? defeats Anastasija Sevastova ???????? 6-3, 6-0 and advances to the 9th #USOpen FINAL of her career. ???? pic.twitter.com/b3OJyjCWBH — U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) September 7, 2018

Williams showed her true strength in the net, winning 24 of 28 points when coming forward, according to CNN.

Although Williams has won this tournament on six occasions, it is the first time she has made it through to the final in four years. Admittedly, that does include the 2017 tournament, which was happening at the same time that she welcomed her first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

If Williams take the trophy on Saturday, it will mean she equals the all-time record of Margaret Court with 24 major wins. Court enjoyed her success in the sport during the 1960s and 1970s.

Williams has had a difficult year. The birth of her daughter resulted in major complications for the athlete, and she also suffered post-natal depression. Despite this, she has taken to juggling her career and raising her daughter, who has already traveled all over with her famous mother to tennis tournaments around the globe.

“It’s honestly really incredible,” Williams said. “A year ago I was fighting for literally my life at the hospital after I had the baby. Every day I step on this court I’m so grateful that I have an opportunity to play this sport. No matter what happens in any match, semis, finals, I just feel like I’ve already won.”

Williams caused great controversy during the French Open, after her “catsuit” was banned from the tournament, the Inquisitr previously reported. The suit was actually supposed to help promote blood flow, as she suffered with major blood clotting problems since her daughter was born. Instead, she has been wearing tutus throughout the US installment.