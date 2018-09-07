‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: After Being Pregnant For Ages, Maggie Finally Gives Birth

Lauren Cohan reveals the sex and name of Maggie and Glenn's child.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead, including spoilers for the upcoming Season 9. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid these spoilers.

For many fans of AMC’s The Walking Dead, the fact that Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun) died in the Season 7 premiere, yet his pregnant wife, Maggie (Lauren Cohan), is not even looking pregnant so far in the series, has been a bone of contention. After all, Maggie’s pregnancy was revealed in Season 6.

Even in the Season 8 finale, Maggie was helping Rick in their attempts to end the All Out War against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). While she was seen wearing a loose shirt, it was obvious that her baby bump was not significantly showing yet. However, with a definite time jump occurring between the Season 8 finale and the Season 9 premiere of The Walking Dead, it seems like Maggie will not show any further on-screen pregnant time.

Now, it has been revealed by multiple sources that Maggie will have given birth by the time the Season 9 premiere airs in October. In addition to this news, the sex and name of her child have also been revealed.

According to Insider, Maggie Rhee will deliver a healthy baby boy which she will name Hershel, after her father, Hershel Greene (Scott Wilson). This is obviously a fitting tribute to her father, who was killed by the Governor (David Morrissey) in the mid-season finale of Season 4 of The Walking Dead.

However, according to TV Guide, this information was actually revealed way back in the Season 8 finale episode of The Walking Dead‘s companion program, Talking Dead. During the airing of that episode, Lauren Cohan revealed to the show’s host that Maggie will be seen in Season 9 with her new son in tow.

“We have baby Hershel, named after dad, and a big part of what Maggie is focusing on is building a world for him,” Cohan said.

In addition to this revelation, Cohan also described Maggie’s storyline arc for Season 9 of The Walking Dead now that she is a mother.

“A big part of her conflict this year is finding peace of mind with allowing Negan to live, and being a good leader, a good mother, and how she’s going to let those two desires co-exist, essentially.”

However, for fans of the series, the addition of Glenn and Maggie’s child might be short-lived since it has already been revealed in a previous Inquisitr article that Lauren’s character will only be present in a handful of episodes this season thanks to work commitments on her new series, Whiskey Cavalier.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC on Sunday, October 7, at 9/8c.