Farrah Abraham Dons Thong Bodysuit As She Works On Her Boxing In The Gym

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is working on her fitness and getting back into the gym to fine tune her boxing skills.

According to a Sept. 6 report by the Daily Mail, Farrah Abraham donned a skimpy, white bodysuit as she hit the gym with her trainer this week. The reality TV star wore the thong bodysuit that showcased her entire backside as she rocked a pair of boxing gloves and red boots while hitting a punching bag with a man wearing gray in the ring.

The bodysuit boasted the logo of a webcam company that Farrah has worked with in the past. The site often shows adult videos, which the former Teen Mom OG star has been a part of in the past, and led her to being fired from the MTV series. It seems Farrah’s boxing session may have been broadcast live on the site, which may have been why she was dressed in the racy gym attire.

Farrah didn’t wear any makeup for the training session, and showed off her bare face on social media, while donning a protective helmet at the gym, located in West Hollywood. Abraham is currently training for a celebrity boxing match, in which she will fight former Flavor of Love star Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham has been busy with multiple projects, including working on a movie about her life as a young mother. The ex-Teen Mom star says that she knows exactly who should would like to portray her in the movie: Selena Gomez.

“I think Selena Gomez would play me great and I am excited to start casting once the package is ready to go,” Abraham stated, adding that she is currently “finishing the first round of the script and they have brought in more screenwriters.”

Meanwhile, Farrah Abraham is also dealing with some legal issues. She was arrested in June after allegedly hitting a staff member at the Beverly Hills Hotel. She was later charged with battery.

“I’m just moving on with my life, working on my TV stuff … Go, women! I’m not guilty. I don’t need a criminal record. I’m not like the other Teen Moms! I don’t think it’s funny when other people are bullied or harassed. I am a victim and that is why I am here. I just don’t want to be victimized and charged for something false on my record,” Farrah Abraham told Us Weekly following her court hearing.