Julia Louis-Dreyfus Stuns In Photo Shoot For ‘InStyle’ Magazine After Cancer Battle

The actress opened up about her battle with breast cancer and life in the aftermath.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus isn’t going to let a battle with cancer stop her from looking amazing.

The Seinfeld and Veep star sat down for an interview with InStyle about her treatment for breast cancer and her desire to continue working through the diagnosis — but all fans are talking about is how great the 57-year-old looked in the photo spread that accompanied the story.

Julia, who finished treatment for breast cancer in January, stunned in a blue Dolce & Gabbana dress in the shots, which made their way around social media and even shot to the top of the link-sharing site Reddit.

Fans, many of whom remembered her fondly as Elaine from her Seinfeld days, couldn’t get over how she hadn’t seemed to age at all in the two decades since the show went off the air.

“She got hotter after Seinfeld,” one wrote.

“Brains, wit, and beauty. She has them all,” another remarked.

Others called the actress an inspiration for anyone battling with cancer through the grace and poise she showed.

That is an issue near to Julia’s heart. The actress has been open about the struggle many cancer patients go through with their appearance during and after treatment. She has teamed up with Saks Fifth Avenue on their Key to the Cure campaign, which includes raising money to help breast cancer patients who are unable to afford reconstructive surgery.

As Julia Louis-Dreyfus said, that can be one of the most difficult aspects for women who undergo a mastectomy.

“There are plenty of women who decide not to get reconstruction, which is fine,” said Julia Louis-Dreyfus. “But if you want it and can’t afford it, that’s heartbreaking to me. The gap between the haves and the have-nots in our country — it’s a very wide divide right now. I’m lucky enough to be in a union where I get fabulous benefits. Not everyone is so lucky.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has vowed to continue working through her cancer battle, and said she feels different now that she’s come through the other side of it.

“I do feel different, but I can’t quite articulate how,” Louis-Dreyfus told InStyle. “I’ve come out the other side of this, and I’m still not exactly sure how to define the difference other than to say I’m grateful, of course, but it’s more than that. It’s bigger.”

Those who want to see the full photo spread with Julia Louis-Dreyfus can find all the pictures here.