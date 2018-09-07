Sofia Richie Flashes Toned Abs During Trip To Australia

Sofia Richie arrived in Australia this week as part of her promotional tour with Windsor Smith shoes. The 20-year-old model headed down under without her boyfriend, Scott Disick, for her work obligations, and looked trendy doing so.

According to a Sept. 6 report by Daily Mail, Sofia Richie’s trip to Australia started off with a bit of controversy. The model had her publicist try to to block all questions about her boyfriend, Scott Disick, and his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian’s famous family. She even tried to block questions about her father, music icon Lionel Richie.

Sofia Richie showed off her flat tummy and muscular abs while wearing a crop top sweater and ripped jeans at the airport arriving in Australia. Richie also donned a pair of dark sunglasses and white sneakers as she walked through the airport. She completed the look by wearing a bag slung across her body.

In addition, Richie wore her hair in what seems to be her go-to style, slicked back into a tight bun at the back of her head. She also donned a makeup free face for the trip. The report also suggests that she looked a bit distraught, and often checked her phone while walking.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie has been a bit worried about her relationship with Scott Disick since it was revealed that the mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian, had split with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

Sources previously told Hollywood Life that Sofia was concerned that Kourtney and Scott may talk about getting back together now that Kardashian is single.

“Sofia is madly in love with Scott and she fears Kourtney will never get over him. Sofia does not believe for one minute that Kourtney does not want to get back together with Scott which makes her very uncomfortable. Sofia sees how Kourtney looks at Scott and is well aware of how much they still talk which makes it hard for Sofia to feel secure with Kourtney always around,” an insider revealed.

Meanwhile, Sofia Richie is also said to be feeling a bit insecure ever since seeing how great Kourtney Kardashian is looking these days. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been showing off her body in a series of bikini photographs.

“Sofia sees how sexy Kourtney looks and now that she is single again, Sofia is afraid of what Kourtney may try do with Scott,” an insider stated.