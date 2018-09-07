Goode will return to 'Downton Abbey' as Lady Mary's husband Henry Talbot

Many Downton Abbey fans were looking forward to the upcoming Downton Abbey movie to see how Lady Mary’s second marriage to Henry Talbot works out, and how Henry and brother in law Tom Branson get on in their new business. But while Matthew Goode (Henry Talbot) says he will be returning for the project, it sounds like fans might not get what they want.

Matthew Goode confirms he will reprise his role as Henry Talbot for the Downton Abbey movie, but says he’ll only make an appearance. Radio Times says that Goode, who most recently played Antony Armstrong-Jones, the husband of Princess Margaret in the Netflix series The Crown only plans to make a bit more than a cameo in the Downton movie.

Goode played a big role in the final episodes of the series Downton Abbey when he married the widowed Lady Mary and hung up his career as a race car driver, playing a big part in bringing fans the happily ever after they wanted, especially after the way they killed off Cousin Matthew in a car wreck.

Many fans felt like they were owed a happy ending for Lady Mary and Lady Edith who had been unlucky at love.

Matthew Goode will appear in the #DowntonAbbey movie – but there's a catch:https://t.co/DlBa9Zr5m2 pic.twitter.com/rDsg8uJfYj — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) September 4, 2018

But Goode suggested that all might not be blissful in the Talbot marriage.

“I’m just popping in at the end, which is a nice way to do it.”

What!?!

Fans of Lady Mary hoped that Mary and Henry would go on to have more children so that Master George wouldn’t be an only child, but if Goode is only doing a drive-by, that doesn’t sound likely.

Town & Country says that with the exception of Lily James (who played Lady Rose) all of the stars of Downton Abbey will be returning for the full-length film.

“Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Joanne Froggatt, Hugh Bonneville, and Elizabeth McGovern are all reprising their roles.”

The long-awaited Downton Abbey movie by its creator Julian Fellowes has started filming around the United Kingdom, but details of the plotline are scarce.

But something we do know is that there will be several new characters introduced in the Downton movie, and they will be played by some familiar faces.

“Other newly announced cast members include Geraldine James (Anne with an E), Simon Jones (The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy, Brideshead Revisited), David Haig (Killing Eve), Tuppence Middleton (The Imitation Game, Sense8), Kate Phillips (Peaky Blinders, The Crown) and Stephen Campbell Moore (History Boys, Lark Rise to Candleford).”