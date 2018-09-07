Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Bikini Body While Having A Pool Day With Her Kids

Kourtney Kardashian put her relationship drama with Younes Bendjima behind her this week and spent some quality time with her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

According to a Sept. 5 report by the Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian documented her fun pool day by posting a photo of herself with hitting a rainbow colored beach ball as she played in the swimming pool with her children. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the photo, “Magic Summer.”

In another photo, Kourtney is seen throwing her youngest son, Reign, up in the air and catching him in the pool, and kissing the little boy as they frolicked in the water together.

Kardashian is seen wearing a blue string bikini, and wore her dark locks down as she was soaking wet from the pool water. In the photos, Kourtney’s gorgeous view of the ocean was also seen in the background of the snapshots.

However, Kourtney Kardashian did take some time off of playing with her kids in the swimming pool to address some recent rumors about her family. On Monday, Kourtney was spotted having dinner with her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, and paparazzi captured their reunion.

TMZ later reported that Kourtney’s sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, believed that Younes tipped off the paparazzi about the reunion, therefore getting in some photo opportunities with Kardashian. However, Kourt tweeted that the report was “fake news.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney has been partying “non-stop” since her split with Younes in early August. Sources are telling Radar Online that the mother-of-three has been out looking for a good time instead of focusing on her family following the break up.

“Instead of focusing on her family like she should be, Kourtney is just partying non-stop,” an insider revealed, adding that Kardashian’s famous family, such as her sisters, Kim and Khloe, are unhappy about her reuniting with Younes following their break up.

Meanwhile, neither Kourtney Kardashian nor Younes Bendjima have publicly spoken out about the status of their relationship. However, an insider claims that Bendjima wants to get back together with his ex, and is hoping they can work through their issues.

“Younes hopes to repair his broken relationship with Kourtney. He misses, and loves Kourtney a lot as well as the Kardashian that comes with dating the most famous family in America. Younes may have a lot of love for Kourtney, but he also loves the vacations, nice cars and fancy dinners too,” an insider revealed.