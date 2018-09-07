Alex Jones Permanently Suspended From Twitter Because Of ‘Abusive Behavior’

The ban comes after Jones shouted something about censorship at Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey outside of a Senate Intelligence meeting.

Alex Jones has been permanently banned from Twitter for “abusive behavior,” as they belatedly follow the lead of other social media platforms in closing its virtual doors to the shock jock and his content.

“Today, we permanently suspended @realalexjones and @infowars from Twitter and Periscope,” their official tweet about the situation read. “We took this action based on new reports of Tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy, in addition to the accounts’ past violations.”

Both the @alexjones account and the @infowars account will be banned.

As we mentioned earlier, Twitter is late to the party when it comes to banning Alex Jones. As Buzzfeed reports, Apple, Facebook, YouTube, and Spotify have already done so. Even as these large tech companies took punitive actions against Jones, Twitter seemed reluctant to do the same. Instead, Jones was placed on multiple “time-outs” and asked to delete tweets that violated Twitter’s policies.

That all changed today though. According to Buzzfeed, Alex Jones seems to have sealed his fate today when he confronted CNN reporter Oliver Darcy live on Periscope. In the live video, Jones taunts Darcy and says that the journalist was “smiling like a possum that crawled out of the rear end of a dead cow.” Buzzfeed reports that he also compared Darcy to the “Hitler Youth.”

But some Twitter users believe that Jones was banned because he attempted to confront Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after his appearance at the Senate Intelligence committee meeting about Russian election interference on Wednesday.

Alex Jones was allowed to harass Sandy Hook parents for six years with no repercussions. He harassed Jack Dorsey for one day and was banned from Twitter. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) September 6, 2018

As Wired reports, after the meeting, Alex Jones screamed an objection related to censorship in Dorsey’s direction. But the tech CEO ignored him.

The exact moment @jack decided to ban Alex Jones. pic.twitter.com/JIPjtnaCJV — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) September 6, 2018

The Inquisitr reported yesterday that Jones got into a spat with Florida senator Marco Rubio outside of the same Senate committee meeting. Rubio didn’t ignore him though. In fact, their “conversation” got heated when Jones put his hand on Rubio’s shoulder.

“Hey, don’t touch me again, man. I’m asking you not to touch me again,” Rubio said. “You’re not gonna get arrested man. I’ll take care of it myself.”

Today, we permanently suspended @realalexjones and @infowars from Twitter and Periscope. We took this action based on new reports of Tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy, in addition to the accounts’ past violations. https://t.co/gckzUAV8GL — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) September 6, 2018

Twitter’s statement on Alex Jones adds that the company intends to continue to investigate any reports they get concerning accounts related to Alex Jones and Infowars. They also said that they plan to “take action” if Jones uses other Twitter accounts to try to get around the ban.

The reaction to Jones’ permanent exit from Twitter has been mixed. Some seemed happy about the ban because of the conspiracy theorists’ past violations. Others questioned why Twitter took so long.

If anyone feels bad about Alex Jones' twitter ban (I don't), just think about all the Sandy Hook families who've been endlessly harassed because he claimed that their children were crisis actors. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) September 7, 2018

KABOOM!! Twitter to permanently ban the hate-filled conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Thank you Twitter!!! — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 6, 2018

So do you know how rage inducing it is to watch folks skip again that the thing that ultimately got Alex Jones was how he treated white folks not his abuse of black people — Sydette luceo, non uro @affectconf (@Blackamazon) September 6, 2018

And finally, there were others who believed that his ban represents censorship of right-wing voices in online media.

Twitter, you are wrong for banning Alex Jones. It's called the First Amendment! So twitter is now being judge and jury deciding who has the right to speak and what they can say? I may not agree with Alex Jones and Info Wars but, Shame on you! — Clyde Adair (@ClydeinOr) September 6, 2018

CNN reports that Twitter did not commit a First Amendment violation when they banned Alex Jones.