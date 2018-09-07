Kanye West Wants Kim Kardashian To Run For President, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Kim Kardashian has found a new passion in her life, and that is prison reform. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has already helped Alice Johnson to get pardoned, and now she’s on to her next project, Chris Young, a Tennessee man who is serving life in prison for cocaine and marijuana possession.

According to a Sept. 6 report by Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, is so proud of his wife for all of the work she is doing that he believes that she should run for President in the future to further continue her work.

Kim has been so serious about prison reform in the past that she even spent some significant time at a women’s prison in California, where she toured the grounds and talked to some of the inmates in hopes of hearing about their thoughts and feelings about being incarcerated.

Kardashian also asked the prisoners about what they are worried about upon finally being released, and if they have any hopes or dreams about what they would like to achieve following their exit from jail.

As many fans know, Kim has been working with current President, Donald Trump, and his staff at The White House. Recently TMZ caught up with rapper Offset, who says that Kim Kardashian would get his vote.

“Kim for president man. She letting people out of jail that don’t deserve to stay in, hell yeah she deserves to be president. Ain’t no other president doing that sh–, going and getting those folks and helping those folks get out. I mean she’s helping black folks,” he said.

It seems that Kanye West agreed with Offset, and even took to Twitter to repost the article, after it’s been rumored he’s thought of his own Presidential run in 2020.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are rumored to be having some relationship issues. After the rapper made the comment that he believed slavery was a choice, sources claim that the reality star insisted he apologize, and even threatened divorce.

“Kim is running the Kanye show now. She told him he needed to go public with an apology for the slavery comments that he made three months ago and she also told him that he needed to rehire his manager,” an insider told Radar Online.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s journey when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.