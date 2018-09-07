Burt Reynolds Movies Currently On Netflix For You To Binge On This Weekend

If you want to celebrate the life of Burt Reynolds by reliving his movie roles, Netflix has you covered.

With the sad news of Burt Reynolds’ passing, fans have shown an outpouring of grief on social media. While some are devastated at the passing, others are celebrating his life by remembering their favorite movies starring Burt. In addition, many of Burt’s co-stars as remembering their time on-set with the legendary actor.

Burt Reynolds’ breakout role was considered to be the 1972 movie, Deliverance. The 70s and early 80s then brought a slew of hit movies for the actor. While his career waned later in the 80s, he continued to work right up until his death on September 6. In fact, his last two projects, Defining Moments and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood have not yet been released, according to Business Insider.

So, if you are planning to remember Burt through his extensive movie career and are wondering what is currently on Netflix starring this actor, here’s the list for you!

According to What’s on Netflix, there is not a huge selection of Burt Reynolds movies currently airing on Netflix. However, there are still plenty to keep you occupied this weekend.

Probably at the top of the list for Burt’s fans is the 1997 movie, Boogie Nights. Considered by many to be Burt Reynolds’ career-defining movie, Boogie Nights tells the story of an adult film actor, Eddie Adams (later known as Dirk Diggler). Burt played the role of Jack Horner in this movie, an adult film director who first discovers Eddie Adams (Mark Wahlberg).

New Line Cinema

Next up on offer is Bean: The Ultimate Disaster Movie (1997). Burt Reynolds starred as General Newton in this movie. General Newton was the one responsible for protecting the painting which Mr. Bean ruined.

If animated movies are more your thing, Legend of Frosty the Snowman (2005), is currently streaming on Netflix and stars Burt Reynolds as the voice of the narrator. This movie also stars Bill Fagerbakke as Frosty.

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex But Were Afraid to Ask (1972) is also currently streaming on Netflix and stars Burt Reynolds. This Woody Allen movie features Burt Reynolds as a character called Switchboard.

The Longest Yard (2005) stars Burt Reynolds alongside Adam Sandler. Reynolds plays the role of Coach Nate Scarborough and the movie is about a group of inmates who form a football team.

In addition, if you have access to DVD.com, a Netflix company, there are many more Burt Reynolds movies to binge on this weekend. The full selection can be viewed here but it includes his classics, Deliverance, Smokey and the Bandit, The Cannonball Run, and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, among many more.

As per a previous Inquisitr article, Burt Reynolds passed away, aged 82, at Jupiter Medical, in Florida, from a cardiac arrest. Ill health has reportedly dogged the star in recent years. He leaves behind an adopted son, Quinton, from a previous marriage.