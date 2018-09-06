Oscar Buzz Already Starting For Bradley Cooper And Lady Gaga In ‘A Star Is Born’

All it took was a handful of previews to get 'A Star Is Born' into the Oscar discussion.

There is still a little less than a month until the remake of A Star Is Born hits theaters, but it has already generated a ton of discussion and attention. Social media has lit up with the chemistry seen between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, but there is so much more to this whole thing than retweeted compliments. Believe it or not, the Oscar buzz is already starting and it is of the belief that the Warner Bros. flick could clean up.

A Star Is Born recently received an eight-minute ovation at the Venice Film Festival. It already has an 88 percent rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and has a 97 percent rating from fans that want to see the movie.

The original came out in 1937 with Janet Gaynor and Fredric March in the lead roles. In 1954, a musical adaptation of A Star Is Born was released with Judy Garland and James Mason taking over. Back in 1976, the rock musical version starring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson garnered huge acclaim.

Now it’s 2018, and the next version of the film is taking one of the most popular actors in the world and partnering him with one of the most popular singers/performers. With a well-written script, great music, and amazing performances, it is no surprise that A Star Is Born has “Oscar” written all over it.

Indie Wire is reporting that it is the on-screen relationship and chemistry of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper that has everyone buzzing. This is Gaga’s first lead film role ever, and she has received virtually nothing but praise for the excellent effort and work she has brought to it.

The thing is, A Star Is Born is not only being led by the amazing performance of Lady Gaga, but everything else that is going on in it and behind the camera. Variety reports that the film could actually do what only three other films have done in the history of motion pictures and that’s winning the big five at the Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor and Best Screenplay.

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) just began on Thursday, and it’s during the next week and a half that A Star Is Born will play next. Seeing how it is received at TIFF may say a lot for how close the film could get to winning multiple Academy Awards.

Bradley Cooper has won his share of awards and he’s already been nominated for multiple Oscars. Lady Gaga has won a number of awards as well, but mostly in the world of music. Now, this very strong duo is coming together on screen for A Star Is Born in its fourth iteration, and the early Oscar buzz is proving that it may end up being its best one yet.