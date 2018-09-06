Goldie Hawn & Kate Hudson Post Sweet Photos Of Burt Reynolds

Goldie Hawn and her daughter, Kate Hudson, remember their time with Burt Reynolds.

As news emerges of the loss of the acting legend, Burt Reynolds, the world has been voicing their commiserations in regard to how they feel over this great loss. Fans the world over are sharing their heartfelt condolences in regard to the loss of Burt.

But, what about the stars who shared their lives with him?

In a career that spanned many decades, this actor has covered a diverse range of movies. However, it’s not just those who shared screen time with the actor that are saddened by his loss. As a previous Inquisitr article points out, the likes of Mark Wahlberg, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Reba McEntire are among some of the many celebrities who have voiced their grief over the passing of Burt Reynolds.

Among some of the stars who have paid their respects on social media towards Reynolds’s passing, is friend, co-star, and one-time lover Goldie Hawn.

Goldie Hawn remembered her friend with a throwback image of them together, posted to her official Instagram account.

“There is only One Burt Reynolds. One!,” Goldie Hawn captioned the picture of her and Burt. “I loved our time our laughs and fun. Now your angels will giggle at your silly jokes as they hold you lightly as you rest dear one.”

As the Mirror reports, Goldie Hawn was one of a long string of Hollywood starlets that Burt Reynolds bedded. However, the pair also starred together in the 1982 movie, Best Friends. This romantic comedy told the story of two friends who, while maintaining a professional relationship, decide to marry, causing further complications in their relationship.

Alongside Goldie Hawn’s message in regard to Burt Reynold’s death, her daughter, Kate Hudson, also posted a throwback image of her and Burt Reynolds to her own Instagram account.

This image was only captioned with the broken heart emoji. This image was taken while her mother was on-set with Burt during the production of Best Friends.

Hollywood Life reports that Kate’s message, and the black and white image of her younger self with her mother Goldie and Burt smiling together, was one of the first celebrity acknowledgments of the actor’s passing on social media.

As a previous Inquisitr article reported, Burt died at age 82 in Jupiter, Florida, from a cardiac arrest. He leaves behind an adopted son, Quinton, from a previous marriage. While it is probably a rough time for Quinton now, it seems like he has the rest of the world to support him in his time of grief.