Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Go Behind The Scenes of ‘The Goldbergs’

The 'Vanderpump Rules' stars are big fans of the TV show 'The Goldbergs.' Thursday, they got to go behind the scenes of their favorite show.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are two of the stars of Bravo’s reality hit Vanderpump Rules, a show known for its juicy drama. The two in particular are known for their cheating, their fighting, and their making up afterwards. From the stars of such a sordid show, you would expect some equally steamy interests. However, the pair’s self professed favorite TV show is The Goldbergs. And today, the pair got to go behind the scenes of it!

The pair have long professed their love of the show, even going on a double date in June of this year with The Goldbergs actor Matt Bush and show writer Kerri Doherty. On the date, Jax joked that they were “Basically recreating my own ‘JTP’ Jax Taylor posse,” a joke he reiterated today in a photo he snapped with several cast members from the show during their visit.

“The new ‘JTP’ Jax Taylor posse!!” Jax wrote on Instagram, “Jk This is the best day ever, @brittany and I are on set of the @thegoldbergsabc can’t lie full on fan girling!! Thanks @itsmattbush and @squidsy for making this dream come true!!”

JTP is a reference to the show, referring to the acronym for the Jenkintown Posse featured on the show.

The newly engaged couple got to go behind the scenes, meet several of the actors, and watch as they worked on and filmed a new episode of the show. As it is a show that both of the reality stars love, it was a truly memorable experience for them and something that brought the two closer together.

“so so cool getting to see how our favorite show is made, this is awesome!” Brittany wrote of the experience.

After their pit stop at The Goldbergs, the couple has a busy couple of months ahead of them. Filming of their show Vanderpump Rules is resuming, and they will be expected to help promote the show as well. They also have their upcoming nuptials to celebrate and plan for, as the two just got engaged earlier this summer. They have been together since 2015, with Brittany moving from Kentucky to LA to live with Jax and join the cast of the show. The two are fan favorites due to their tumultuous relationship and viewers cannot wait to see how their engagement, wedding, and eventual marriage will pan out.

The Goldbergs follows the antics of a Jewish American family in the 1980s.